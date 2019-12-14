Tesla Model 3 = 21% of Small + Midsize Premium Car Sales in USA — CleanTechnica Report

December 14th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

The Tesla Model 3 continues to dominate the US premium-class car market. In fact, it has dominated this market to such an extent that it has more sales in 2019 than all of BMW’s small & midsize models combined, all of Mercedes-Benz’s small & midsized models combined, all of Audi’s small & midsized models combined, all of Lexus’s small & midsized models combined, etc.

The Tesla Model 3 has 21% market share in 2019 when combining these two classes, which I do because Tesla doesn’t have another model in the small luxury car class to supplement the midsized Model 3.

The BMW 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, and 5 Series combined have 17% market share .

2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, and 5 Series combined have . The Mercedes-Benz C-Class, CLA-Class, CLS-Class, and E-Class combined have 16% market share .

C-Class, CLA-Class, CLS-Class, and E-Class combined have . No other automaker has more than 12% in these classes.

Looking at November alone, the Tesla Model 3 had 19% market share, as did the BMW 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, and 5 Series combined (but about 160 more in total). The Mercedes C-Class, CLA-Class, CLS-Class, and E-Class combined had 18% market share. No other automaker had more than 11%. Basically, Tesla is competing with BMW and Mercedes-Benz in this category despite fewer offerings and less product diversity.

When comparing individual models alone (not combining the models of non-Tesla automakers), the Tesla Model 3 still has 21% market share for the year and 19% market share in November, of course, but you can see more dramatically from the charts above and below that no other individual model comes anywhere close to it.

The BMW 3 Series had 7% market share in the first 11 months of the year and 11% in November. The Lexus ES had 8% market share in the first 11 months of the year and 8% in November. The Mercedes C-Class had 8% market share in the first 11 months of the year and 8% in November. The Mercedes E/CLS-Class had 6% market share in the first 11 months of the year and 7% in November. No other model had more than 6% share in November or the first 11 months of the year.

Clearly, no other premium-class car is going to catch the Tesla Model 3s by the end of the year. But what about 2020? Will the Model 3 continue its dominance in this market segment?

