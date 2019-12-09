#1 cleantech news, reviews, & analysis site in world. Support our work today. The future is now.


Batteries California New Vehicle Registrations- Jan-Sept 2019

Published on December 9th, 2019 | by Zachary Shahan

0

Tesla Model 3 = #3 in California … Tesla Cybertruck Spy Video … — CleanTechnica Top 20

December 9th, 2019 by  

The Tesla Cybertruck continued to blow up last week, and stimulated many different articles. Nonetheless, the Tesla Model 3 slipped through the pack to take the #1 position on the top stories list. A few more Model 3 stories, some Ford stories, a few on Tesla gigafactories, and a little bit of solar just about wrapped up the rest of the top 20 list. Check out the details below.

California New Vehicle Registrations- Jan-Sept 2019

  1. Tesla Model 3 Is #3 Best Selling Vehicle In California Through September
  2. Bond In California? No, It’s A Tesla Cybertruck In The Wild (1st Video Spy Shot)
  3. 20 Tesla Cybertruck Updates From Elon Musk
  4. 10 “Auto Industry Execs” Comment On Tesla Cybertruck — CleanTechnica “Exclusive”
  5. 1.19 Gigawatts Of Solar Power For The Land Of The Gigafactory
  6. Tesla Cybertruck: “Society can kiss my behind!”
  7. Tesla Cybertruck vs. RAM 1500
  8. Tesla Is Hiring Solarglass Installers Across The US In Support Of Version 3 Launch
  9. Ford Mustang Mach-E “Selling Out” Is Good News For Tesla
  10. Volkswagen & Ford vs. Tesla? Or Volkswagen & Ford vs. Toyota & Honda?
  11. Watch Tesla Model 3 Hot Off The Production Line At Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai
  12. Tesla Model 3 = 1/8 Of World’s EV Sales In 2019
  13. Plug-In Hybrids Pull Up Europe’s Plug-In Market — October EV Sales Report
  14. Conversations From Tesla Cybertruck Test Rides (2 Videos)
  15. The Devil In The Details: Gigafactory 4 Permitting Process Begins
  16. Tesla Wants Your Car & Solar Panels To Have Lasers. Space Lasers Next?
  17. Powering The EV Revolution — Battery Packs Now At $156/kWh, 13% Lower Than 2018, Finds BNEF
  18. My Kia Soul EV — Two Years On
  19. Tesla Did Zero Market Research On Cybertruck (Or Any Other New Product) — Didn’t Need It
  20. Tesla’s Andrej Karpathy Talks PyTorch, Autopilot (Video)

 
 
Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.




Tags: , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director and chief editor. He's also the CEO of Important Media. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA] — after years of covering solar and EVs, he simply has a lot of faith in this company and feels like it is a good cleantech company to invest in. But he offers no investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or any other company.


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2019   Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc.



Back to Top ↑