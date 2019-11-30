Bond In California? No, It’s A Tesla Cybertruck In The Wild (1st Video Spy Shot)

November 30th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

Do you wonder how you might feel to catch this in your rearview mirror or camera as it smoothly and quickly bolts by? Am I dreaming about Bond, or is this a first spotting in the wild of the hyper-popular, hyper-controversial Cybertruck? Driving near Tesla’s HQ in California, how could it be anything else?

The camera of @chicago_roy was on when this unusual vehicle rolled by, luckily capturing some of the first raw video (if not the first) on the streets of Cali of the striking angular truck of the future, soon the now, the Cybertruck.

We send a grand, cyber thank you to Chicago_Roy for the footage.

Over 100k views 7k likes 2k saved and countless comments and still going up just on my page. Video reached over video 100 countries worldwide @elonmusk @Tesla #TeslaCyberTruck pic.twitter.com/dyg5wqMgOW — chicago_Roy (@Chicago_Roy) November 30, 2019

Hat tip to Iqtidar Ali, who informs us that the Tesla prototype vehicles are followed by a chase car when the product is under testing.

If you look closely, you will see a lively Model X just behind the Cybertruck moving fast and smooth. Notice how the Model X, which can comfortably transport a good portion of your kid’s soccer team, now looks a bit smaller. That is an interesting effect of being in the vicinity of the Cybertruck.

Absolutely, beauty is in the eye of the beholder with this real-deal, futuristic, angular, 100% electric, pollution-free jack of all trades truck.

In the city or way off the grid, the Cybertruck looks tough, yet remains easier on the environment than a Prius, won’t blow dirty air into your face or anyone else’s, and eliminates the need for that insidious black snake oil.

Well, whatever you think of the style of this unique EV, the preorders indicate much interest is there.

250k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2019





