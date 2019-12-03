Tesla Cybertruck vs. RAM 1500

December 3rd, 2019 by Johnna Crider

WheelsJoint has published a comparison between the Tesla Cybertruck and the RAM 1500. The article covered several categories, and Cybertruck pretty much had a better rating in almost all of them. This shows that Tesla brought a beast into the truck market that could definitely give RAM a run for its money. Let’s have a quick look at some of the categories that WheelsJoint went over.

There are seven trim levels and three engine types of the RAM 1500 for customers to choose from, whereas there are three versions of the Cybertruck —single-motor, dual-motor, and tri-motor options. In some categories, all versions are compared. In others, only select versions of the 1500 or Cybertruck are included, due to limited information.

Torque (pound feet). The Cybertruck Tri-Motor has the highest torque, at 1,000 lb-ft, while the RAM 1500 with the HEMI V8 eTorque produces 545 lb-ft of torque.

0–60 MPH. The Cybertruck Tri-Motor reaches 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Motor Trend tested the latest model of RAM and discovered that the 5.7L can do 0–60 MPH in 6.1 seconds. Even the Cybertruck Dual Motor beats that, but the Cybertruck Single Motor does not.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions. I find it interesting that this was included in the categories since it is obvious who will win and is not typically included in car (let alone truck) comparisons, but the author wanted to make a point about the debate around electric vehicles not being fully emissions-free. That debate is centered around the production of EV batteries, and if we are brutally honest here, even me typing this article while at home isn’t emissions-free, because I need energy for it and I breathe while I do it.

The greenhouse gas emissions metric used is grams per mile. The RAM 1,500 4WD 5.7L V8 produces the highest amount in the entire RAM line, 473 grams of greenhouse gas emissions per mile. The Cybertruck (all three versions) produce zero grams per mile. For those who may be curious to see how 473 grams per mile compares, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average passenger vehicle emits about 404 grams of carbon dioxide per mile. If someone wanted to purchase a RAM 1500 and wanted to beat that average, then the RAM 1500 2WD 3.6L V6 would do since its rating is 395 grams per mile, the lowest out of all five Rams in this comparison.

Towing Capacity (Pounds). The Cybertruck Tri Motor proves to be the best when it comes to towing. 14,000 pounds is a lot. The Cybertruck Single Motor has the lowest towing capacity, at 7,500 pounds. The RAM 1500 5.7L e Torque Quad Cab has the second-highest towing capacity of those compared, at 12,750 pounds. The Cybertruck Dual Motor is approximately in the middle, above two of the RAM trucks and below four of them.

Payload Capacity (pounds). When it comes to Payload, Cybertruck Tri-Motor wins again, at 3,500 pounds, a full 1,200 pounds above the RAM 1500 3.6L eTorque Quad Cab, which has a payload of 2.300 pounds. The remaining RAM trucks are between 1,780 and 1,970 pounds, while no information is provided for the other two Cybertrucks.

Cargo Volume, Ground Clearance, Angle of Approach, Angle of Departure. All Tesla Cybertrunk variants win by a landslide in these categories.

Price (USD). When it comes to buying a truck, this is how the pricing breaks down:

RAM 1500 Tradesman — $33,440

RAM 1500 Tradesman HFE — $34,245

RAM 1500 Big Horn / Lone Star — $36,490

Tesla Cybertruck Single Motor — $39,900

RAM 1500 Laramie —$40,290

RAM 1500 Rebel — $44,490

Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor — $49,900

RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn —$50,990

RAM 1500 Limited — $53,690

Tesla Cybertruck Tri Motor — $69,900

For full charts and stats, visit the WheelsJoint article.

When it comes to trucks, people have shown that they want something that is stable and trustworthy. They want something reliable that can be an extension of themselves. The Tesla Cybertruck will have a lot to prove in the truck market. However, I believe that Tesla will do the same thing in truck market that it has done in other areas of the auto market: Tesla will revolutionize it.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







