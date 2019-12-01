Watch Tesla Model 3 Hot Off The Production Line At Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai

December 1st, 2019 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

The latest video from Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai shows Model 3 vehicles emerging from the end of the production line and coming out into the world for the first time. Cute!

To watch a Model 3 emerging from the southeast corner of the main Gigafactory building, tune in to the 3:10 to 3:16 section of this latest update video from “Gigafactory Guru” Jason Yang. Also, give Jason a like and subscribe if you appreciate his work.

Although we don’t yet have enough video evidence to estimate a vehicle production run-rate, we can count a total of around ~150 Model 3s parked in the Supercharging area immediately south of the main Gigafactory building, and in the adjacent large parking area immediately to the east. Most the vehicles produced so far appear to be dark blue, with a few white and perhaps a few dark gray examples.

From the entire video, there is a decent rate of activity shuttling around the new vehicles between Superchargers and parking lots, suggesting that — at the very least — dozens of vehicles per day are already being produced.

Along with the Shanghai Model 3s that have already been tested by journalists and those which are on display in Tesla showrooms throughout China, it seems likely that at least several hundred vehicles (or perhaps even getting into a 4-figure total) have already been made at the new Shanghai Gigafactory.

The latest statements by Tesla to Bloomberg reporters suggest that the company is aiming to start regular customer deliveries of the Shanghai-made Model 3 before the Spring Festival holidays that begin on the 24th of January, 2020.

This is pretty remarkable progress considering Tesla broke ground on the site only in January 2019. Have you ordered a Shanghai-made Tesla Model 3? Please let us know in the comments.



