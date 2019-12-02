20 Tesla Cybertruck Updates From Elon Musk

December 2nd, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

The Tesla Cybertruck reveal shared a few key details about the truck thingie, but it left many people itching for more information (and, well, scratching their heads). Naturally, Elon Musk monitored responses pretty closely by checking out what was popping on Twitter in the hours and days following the event, and he has responded to numerous tweets sent his way. Below are ~20 pieces of information succinctly added to other details about the Cybertruck.

1. You’ll be able to get a matte black Cybertruck.

Sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

2. Well, you can actually get the Cybertruck in any color … if you get it wrapped. (It’s unclear how many options Tesla will provide from the factory.)

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Can be wrapped in any color! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

3. A solar-powered Cybertruck will be an option from Tesla. “Will be an option to add solar power that generates 15 miles per day, possibly more. Would love this to be self-powered. Adding fold out solar wings would generate 30 to 40 miles per day. Avg miles per day in US is 30.”

Will be an option to add solar power that generates 15 miles per day, possibly more. Would love this to be self-powered. Adding fold out solar wings would generate 30 to 40 miles per day. Avg miles per day in US is 30. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

4. Tesla will indeed sell the electric ATV that was driven onto the back of a Cybertruck, but it will first be available as an add-on for the Cybertruck.

Tesla 2 person electric ATV will come at first as an option for Cybertruck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

5. Camper mode will also be an accessory option.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

6. In fact, expect a lot of accessory options (including balls of steel).

Yes, Cybertruck will have steel balls 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2019

Gonna have some sick attachments — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

7. The shape of the Cybertruck is good for aerodynamics / a low drag coefficient. In fact, Elon says the truck might hit a drag coefficient of just 0.30.

With extreme effort, Cybertruck might hit a 0.30 drag coefficient, which would be insane for a truck. Requires tweaking many small details. https://t.co/IMLJbsInmq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2019

8. In particular, Elon highlighted, “Laminar air flow due to a completely smooth bottom is underappreciated.” Our own Paul Fosse noted that he appreciated that, which is why he took the following picture. Elon gave Paul’s tweet a Twitter heart. ♥

I took this at the Unveiling. I appreciated it… pic.twitter.com/0G4PGT8FHP — Paul Fosse (@atj721) December 1, 2019

9. “Cybertruck has active suspension height & damping control” in part to avoid problems like this:

That’s why Cybertruck has active suspension height & damping control — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2019

10. The driver’s seat will somehow be big enough for André the giant. (Note: Yes, the tweet below was from June 2018, but Elon responded to his 2018 tweet with a follow-up: “Def not dainty.”)

Sir, this will not be some a dainty little buttercup of a truck! Driver’s seat will be big enough to fit André the giant (love that guy). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2018

11. The vehicle was inspired in part by some video games.

Cybertruck is inspired by games like Halo. Warthog irl!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

12. The Cybertruck’s design was also influenced in part by the Wet Nellie submarine car from The Spy Who Loved Me, a 1977 James Bond film. Elon Musk has owned that prop since 2013, when he bought it at an auction for $1 million, and it was on display at the Cybertruck show (photos below by Kyle Field for CleanTechnica).

Cybertruck design influenced partly by The Spy Who Loved Me https://t.co/HKBzxFNfzm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2019

13. The truck is not curvy because of the 30X cold-pressed steel.

14. The body panels will be laser cut.

15. Tesla originally planned to use titanium for the body but switched to cold-pressed steel due to the latter’s higher strength, higher hardness, and lower cost.

Higher hardness, higher strength & doesn’t cost crazy money for ~3mm skins — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

Good question. It’s a new variant of 300 series stainless steel, but it also gets cold-worked many times, depending on kilotonnage of press. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

16. Tesla is creating that steel alloy in-house.

17. The steel body will require some new manufacturing methods. (It’s unclear if those manufacturing methods have been figured out by now or not — I’ve seen this tweet interpreted both ways.)

We’re creating this alloy at Tesla. Not a problem to create a lot of it, but we’ll need to come up with new body manufacturing methods, as it can’t be made using standard methods. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

18. You will be able to order a special edition version of the Cybertruck that uses steel from MK-1 (which recently exploded).

Really? Ok sure. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

19. Elon expects to make a smaller Cybertruck as well in the long term.

Long term, it probably makes sense to build a smaller Cybertruck too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

20. “Tesla Cybertruck (pressurized edition) will be official truck of Mars“

Of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2019

Bonus: this is the best vehicle to buy if your society is facing an era of apocalypse.

The finest in apocalypse protection technology! Flamethrower optional. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2019

Bonus: the owl is not real.

It’s artificial — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2019

Bonus: a 3rd row is possible.

Interesting idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

Just sayin’:

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

