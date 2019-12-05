Tesla Model 3 = 1/8 Of World’s EV Sales In 2019

December 5th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

Tesla accounts for 1 out of every 6¼ global plug-in vehicle sales. The Tesla Model 3 alone accounts for 1 out of every 8 global plug-in vehicle sales, 13% of the global market.

The Tesla Model 3 in 2019 has seen nearly 3 times more sales than the second best selling plug-in vehicle (EV) in the world, China’s top selling BAIC EU-Series.

Those are some of the most interesting findings recently collected by EV Volumes, a global EV market data and consultancy firm based out of Sweden and Portugal.

Another top finding is that Chinese models otherwise dominate the top 20 plug-in vehicles, thanks in part to generous subsidies and strong EV mandates in the country. Chinese models in the top 20 alone account for about 21% of global EV sales. However, that market has cooled off a lot in recent months, so there’s room for models popular more broadly to rise into the top 20.

Aside from the Tesla Model 3’s 221,274 sales, no other EV model has reached 100,000 sales in 2019. The #2 BAIC EU-Series (82,000) and #3 BYD Yuan/S2 EV (64,000), and #4 Nissan LEAF (59,000) are the only other models to surpass 50,000 sales in the first 10 months of the year, or an average of more than 5,000 a month.

Globally, plug-in electric vehicle market share is at 2.2% in the first 10 months of 2019.

The last two months of the year should see a surge in Tesla deliveries in Europe, especially thanks to a big coming change in Dutch electric vehicle incentives, but the California company only has so much production capacity anyway, so it can’t bump its own sales or the broader EV market up much more than it’s done in previous quarter-ends. Needless to say, though, the Model 3 is already celebrating its strong 2019 win as the best selling electric vehicle in the world.

Looking at these numbers, it becomes more evident why so many cleantech fans are so excited about Volkswagen’s electrification plans, Ford’s newfound enthusiasm for EVs, PSA Group’s plans, the Cybertruck’s 250,000+ pre-orders, and other positive news about future models and production capacity. If the Ford Mustang Mach-E could score 100,000 sales a year, that would put it in contention for the #2 spot globally (based on 2019 numbers). Same for the Volkswagen ID.3. If Volkswagen rolls out three electric vehicles that see 100,000+ sales a year, that would make it competitive with Tesla for the #1 position globally (again, assuming 2019 sales figures, not adding a Tesla Model Y sales forecast, let alone Model Y plus Cybertruck sales forecasts).

Tooting our own horn a bit, the 2019 CleanTechnica Car of the Year, the Hyundai Kona EV, is currently in the #9 position, with no other qualifying vehicle for that competition anywhere close to it. It looks like our team and, in the end, CleanTechnica readers made a good choice earlier this year when putting our faith in the Kona EV. That said, limited battery supplies and availability (you can’t even test drive one in Florida) greatly hurt its sales. No one knows how many units Hyundai could have moved if it was prepared for the demand (i.e., willing to produce and sell many more vehicles). I’d say the vehicle could have easily broken 50,000 sales by now, and might have been able to cross 100,000. At this point, though, its sales are surely being dampened by previous lack of supply as well as the soon-arriving Tesla Model Y.

If you like seeing these sales charts with “Others” included (all plug-in vehicle models outside the top 20 combined), here are those charts:

