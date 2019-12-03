Conversations From Tesla Cybertruck Test Rides (2 Videos)

December 3rd, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

This interior video from one of the original test drives of the dramatic Cybertruck revealed the answer to my one pressing question about the Cybertruck — whether it has a glass roof. It has a large one. “Wow, it’s all glass up top,” a rider notes.

The driver, meanwhile, is explaining that the rearview mirror camera gives much greater visibility out the back, especially when the tonneau is up or something else loaded in the back obstructs the driver’s direct view a bit. “We thought it would be a great idea, when the top is rolled up, because you can’t see out of the back, this basically augments your vision, so that you can see behind you.”

Perhaps this will satisfy those concerned about vision, whether the the truck bed cover is closed or open.

In both videos below, the new, angular, mega, incredibly utilitarian, 100% electric vehicle from Tesla sounds like a quiet jet taking off while showing off its instant torque. MacTechGenius films as the driver easily makes a smooth complete turn back to where the came from and also explains that different settings offer very different ride experiences. “So, we were just in the mode where we were basically soaking up all the bumps. But since we have air suspension and we have adaptive dampers, we can cater the ride and handling to whatever you want. He also explains that hearing the compressor gong is due to adjusting the air suspension on the fly.”

The steering wheel is unusual, and when asked if it will make it all the way to production, the driver answers, “I think we’ll announce more details of what the production design exactly is. But for us, we only get better when we go to production.”

The second video, by Tom Sjötun, talks space — just how much space there is. One of the passengers has a Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road and emphasizes, “This feels B-I-G-G-E-R.”

“Way more spacious.”

I'm 6'9" so I'd absolutely be interested in an eco-friendly truck or SUV capable of accommodating tall drivers. — Sean Booker (@TheSeanBooker) June 27, 2018

Sir, this will not be some a dainty little buttercup of a truck! Driver’s seat will be big enough to fit André the giant (love that guy). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2018

Cybertruck is our last product unveil for a while, but there will be some (mostly) unexpected technology announcements next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

The conversation covers the material on the seats, which is different than anything that’s been in production. (If its Tesla, its innovation every week.) The test drive took place without side rearview mirrors, but that will probably change due to legalities in the US. The driver notes, however, that in Europe you are now allowed to have camera systems instead of mirrors. They can be absent if replaced with cameras and essentially the rearview mirror showing a camera feed.

In both videos, the driver points out the increased size of the center touchscreen of the Cybertruck — 17 inches. That is 2 inches wider than the one that comes in a Tesla Model 3. The more substantial Cybertruck demands a bit of a larger screen for the generous cabin space.

Tom Sjötun reports under his video that he ordered the Tri Motor version, which we find out in the video is so top secret still that the driver can’t even talk about it!

Take a look at both videos, especially if you are wondering about the visibility and room of the emissions-free, dynamic, innovative design, for which the word truck now falls short.

And for those small EV lovers, like me, we can love the Cybertruck as well. Instead of covering our face when a large truck rolls by and blows out smoke, we’ll see the Cybertruck and smile. Our Cyber friend won’t blow dirty air into our face, or anyone else’s.

And, on another safety note:

That’s why Cybertruck has active suspension height & damping control — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2019





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







