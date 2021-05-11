JB Straubel on Lithium Battery Recycling, Tesla Model Y Family + Dog Review, Lithium-Ion Battery Care — CleanTechnica Top 20

Last week’s most popular articles were centered around lithium-ion batteries, along with a popular one on the Tesla Model Y and one little potential issue in certain niche situations. Then we’ve got Ford in the news … for solar plus storage. And there’s various odd political news related to the cleantech arch-nemesis oil industry. For the full top 20 of the most popular stories on CleanTechnica last week, scroll down below.
- Tesla Cofounder JB Straubel: “The largest lithium mine could be in the junk drawers of America.”
- Tesla Model Y Big Family Test: Mostly Good, But There Might Be One Death Star–Type Weakness
- Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide — Part Two
- Ford Mops The Floor With Best Rooftop Solar-Plus-Storage Ever On Deck 400
- Should I Charge My Tesla to 80% or 90%? Or 100%?
- In A World Of Ever-Larger Trucks, Alpha’s Wolf Stands Out From The Pack
- Assemblywoman Who Said “F*CK Elon Musk” Backs A Proposal To Kill Rooftop Solar In California
- That Time My 7-Year-Old Son Taught Me Something Important About Autopilot
- New Green Hydrogen Project Warns Natural Gas Stakeholders: Get Out!
- Volkswagen ID.4 Is Mopping Up In Europe — April Sales Chart
- Texas Bill SB 1728 Will Punish Tesla & EV Owners Unfairly In The Name Of “Fairness”
- Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide — Part One
- Are Traditional Automakers Still Investing In Gas & Diesel Engines?
- Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are Mostly Bad Policy
- India’s Tata Power Wins 250 Megawatt Solar Auction At ¢3.4 Per kWh
- What To Know Before Jumping Into The Solar Game
- Tesla Semi Progress — Tesla Updates & Expectations
- The Haoqi Fat Tire E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review
- USA: Half Of States Now Have At Least 1,000 Non-Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Units
- Tesla Director Of Energy On Transition To Renewables: “It’s Happening Quickly”
Aside from these top posts, here are 15 of our exclusives over the week that didn’t make it into that top 20:
- You Vote! 2021 CleanTechnica Car Of The Year Competition
- 99.7% Of New US Power Capacity = Solar & Wind In January & February
- Solar & Wind Provided 11% Of US Electricity In First 2 Months Of 2021
- Rivian, Tesla, Auto Dealers, And Backwards State Laws — Part 1
- Electric Vehicle Direct Sales Vs. Auto Dealer Protectionism — Podcast With James Chen Of Rivian (& Formerly Tesla), Part 2
- Sweden’s April Plugin Vehicle Share Above 43% — Volkswagen ID.4 Overall Best Selling Vehicle
- Now 20 Fully Electric Vehicle Models On US Market (50 Plugins) — But Tesla Still Dominates
- Norway Plugin Electric Vehicles Take Over 80% Share In April
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Consumer Demand Far Outstrips Supply In USA
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Trickle Down In USA — January Through April Sales
- UK April Plugin Electric Vehicle Share Over 13% Even After Grant Cuts
- German April Plugin Electric Vehicles At 22.1% Share, With BEVs Near Record High
- New Nonprofit Seeks Secret To Successful Bike Share In Small Cities — Interview
- The KBO Hurricane Is A Belt-Driven Single-Speed With A Built In Tailwind — CleanTechnica Review
- Volkswagen ID.4 Vs. Toyota RAV4 — ID.4 Has Lower Cost Of Ownership In Many Scenarios