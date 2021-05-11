JB Straubel on Lithium Battery Recycling, Tesla Model Y Family + Dog Review, Lithium-Ion Battery Care — CleanTechnica Top 20

Last week’s most popular articles were centered around lithium-ion batteries, along with a popular one on the Tesla Model Y and one little potential issue in certain niche situations. Then we’ve got Ford in the news … for solar plus storage. And there’s various odd political news related to the cleantech arch-nemesis oil industry. For the full top 20 of the most popular stories on CleanTechnica last week, scroll down below.

Aside from these top posts, here are 15 of our exclusives over the week that didn’t make it into that top 20: