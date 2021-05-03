Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Note: Includes non-residential Level 2 and DC fast public and private chargers, and the Tesla network. Does not include Level 1 chargers or planned chargers. Source: U.S. Department of Energy, Alternative Fuels Data Center, Station Locator, March 26, 2021.

Clean Transport

USA: Half Of States Now Have At Least 1,000 Non-Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Units

Published

As of March 2021, there are 25 states that have at least 1,000 non-residential electric vehicle (EV) charging units (public and private).

California has by far the greatest number of non-residential EV chargers with nearly 37,000 units.

New York, Florida, and Texas had well over 4,000 each, while 11 other states had more than 2,000. Oklahoma had the highest share of DC fast chargers, accounting for 64% of the 1,044 non-residential chargers in the state.

Note: Includes non-residential Level 2 and DC fast public and private chargers, and the Tesla network. Does not include Level 1 chargers or planned chargers.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy, Alternative Fuels Data Center, Station Locator, March 26, 2021.

Article courtesy of US Department of Energy.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Tool For Estimating Charging Loads From Plug-In Electric Vehicles

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has recently upgraded its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Projection (EVI-Pro) Lite tool to inform industry stakeholders about the electricity needed to...

November 23, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.