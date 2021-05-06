Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

German April Plugin Electric Vehicles At 22.1% Share, With BEVs Near Record High

Published

Germany saw plugin electric vehicle market share reach 22.1% in April 2021, with full battery electrics at 10.3%, their second highest ever share. The overall auto market recovered year-on-year to 229,650 units, but was still down ~26% from April 2019.

April’s combined 22.1% result comprised just shy of 11.8% plugin hybrids (PHEVs) and 10.4% full battery electrics (BEVs), the second highest ever BEV share after the December 2020 peak (14%). 2021 year-to-date cumulative plugin share now stands at 21.8%, up almost 3x from 7.6% at this point in 2020.

Combined non-electrified (diesel, petrol) combustion powertrains fell to 61.1% share (also their second lowest ever level following December 2020):

We so far have very scant data on April’s most popular models (even from BAFA), except to say that Tesla, following their usual end-of-quarter delivery push in March (3,699 Model 3 sales) had a low-shipment April, so only saw 484 vehicles delivered.

KBA data shows that Smart brand (which now only sells BEVs) scored 2,271 units in April, which should put their popular Smart EQ fortwo model just inside the top 5 best selling BEVs.

Smart EQ fortwo. Image courtesy: Smart

Other popular BEV models are likely to have been similar to last month; the subcompact Volkswagen e-Up! and hatchback Volkswagen ID.3, the Hyundai Kona and Renault ZOE.

If the Volkswagen ID.4 was shipping in volume in Germany, as it was in Sweden and Norway, it may have climbed close to the top 5 best sellers in April also. Once detailed model data comes available later in the month, Jose will report.

Meanwhile, whilst we wait for the April details, here’s a reminder of Germany’s best selling plugins up to the end of 2021 Q1:

With the cumulative year-to-date plugin share now at an impressive 21.8% already, in my view it seems inevitable that Germany will get very close to 30% for full year 2021, with the month of December likely to climb to around 40%.

Is that too ambitious? What do you think? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

 

 

 

 

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Max is an anthropologist, social theorist and international political economist, trying to ask questions and encourage critical thinking about social and environmental justice, sustainability and the human condition. He has lived and worked in Europe and Asia, and is currently based in Barcelona. Find Max's book on social theory, follow Max on twitter @Dr_Maximilian and at MaximilianHolland.com, or contact him via LinkedIn.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Public Fear of Autonomous Vehicles: A Problem We Can’t Just Ignore

Autonomous Vehicles in Fiction When I was in high school, I was fortunate to have a few English teachers who were interested in dystopian...

1 hour ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Funky Tesla Patent With Swivel Chairs In Front

The CEO of Snow Bull Capital, Taylor Ogan, noticed something interesting this week in a Tesla patent filing. The patent filing, which is primarily...

7 hours ago

Cars

Volkswagen ID.4 Is Mopping Up In Europe — April Sales Chart

The Volkswagen ID.3 seems like it just hit the market, but the attention has already shifted to the Volkswagen ID.4, and that’s because the...

11 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Argo AI Has Developed A Super Lidar. Does It Matter?

Argo AI seems to be one of the top autonomous driving startups out there. It has significant backing from Ford and Volkswagen. Their investments...

14 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.