German April Plugin Electric Vehicles At 22.1% Share, With BEVs Near Record High

Germany saw plugin electric vehicle market share reach 22.1% in April 2021, with full battery electrics at 10.3%, their second highest ever share. The overall auto market recovered year-on-year to 229,650 units, but was still down ~26% from April 2019.

April’s combined 22.1% result comprised just shy of 11.8% plugin hybrids (PHEVs) and 10.4% full battery electrics (BEVs), the second highest ever BEV share after the December 2020 peak (14%). 2021 year-to-date cumulative plugin share now stands at 21.8%, up almost 3x from 7.6% at this point in 2020.

Combined non-electrified (diesel, petrol) combustion powertrains fell to 61.1% share (also their second lowest ever level following December 2020):

We so far have very scant data on April’s most popular models (even from BAFA), except to say that Tesla, following their usual end-of-quarter delivery push in March (3,699 Model 3 sales) had a low-shipment April, so only saw 484 vehicles delivered.

KBA data shows that Smart brand (which now only sells BEVs) scored 2,271 units in April, which should put their popular Smart EQ fortwo model just inside the top 5 best selling BEVs.

Other popular BEV models are likely to have been similar to last month; the subcompact Volkswagen e-Up! and hatchback Volkswagen ID.3, the Hyundai Kona and Renault ZOE.

If the Volkswagen ID.4 was shipping in volume in Germany, as it was in Sweden and Norway, it may have climbed close to the top 5 best sellers in April also. Once detailed model data comes available later in the month, Jose will report.

Meanwhile, whilst we wait for the April details, here’s a reminder of Germany’s best selling plugins up to the end of 2021 Q1:

With the cumulative year-to-date plugin share now at an impressive 21.8% already, in my view it seems inevitable that Germany will get very close to 30% for full year 2021, with the month of December likely to climb to around 40%.

Is that too ambitious? What do you think? Please share your thoughts in the comments.