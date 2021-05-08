The Haoqi Fat Tire E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Haoqi burst onto the e-bike scene with a lineup of fat tire e-bikes at a budget price. The company sent us the Haoqi Black Leopard variant for us to test out and after several weeks of fun rides, we’re back to tell the tale.

Disclaimer: Haoqi sent us this e-bike free of charge for the purposes of this review.

For shipping, Haoqi ships from California, so our review unit arrived in a day or two after the order was placed. Having a domestic shipping base makes for faster shipping and less handling. That translates to a lower potential for damage during shipment, so it’s worth paying attention to. Our Haoqi review bike arrived with no issues in a fully intact box.

On the surface, the Haoqi Black Leopard looks like many of the fat tire value electric bikes out there, with a matte black triangle frame, a front shock, and massive 26″ x 4″ fat tires. Digging a bit deeper, there are a few key characteristics that set it apart, with the first and foremost of those being a larger 16Ah battery that provides a meaningful bit of extra range and power per charge. Most electric bikes in this price range utilize the more common 14Ah battery and those extra 2Ah of capacity on the Haoqi are a nice boost.

Before we dive into the riding experience, let’s talk assembly. We’ve assembled and disassembled hundreds of bikes over the years and the Haoqi is on the easier end of the spectrum when it comes to assembly. It arrives 95% assembled, with the front tire, handlebars, pedals, front fender, and lights requiring a few nuts and bolts to be installed before it’s ready to go. Assembly was painless and took around 20 minutes for us before we tossed it onto the charger for a full charge before taking it out on its maiden voyage.

Just a few hours later, the massive battery was topped off for our first voyage out into the wild. We’ve developed a habit of taking every newly assembled bike out for a quick “tuning ride” around the neighborhood to identify any loose bolts, seat height adjustments, or squeaky brakes that might need to be adjusted before putting any serious miles on it. In the case of the Black Leopard, it was dialed in right out of the gate so we brought it back to the homestead to get geared up for a longer ride.

Haoqi has a solid assembly video (link) that walks through the process. It’s worth double checking the battery to ensure it is properly fixed to the frame as they occasionally shake loose during shipping. It’s not just a Haoqi thing, but something worth checking on every new e-bike. To do this, unlatch the battery with a turn of the key, then give it a solid push back down into place. It’s a quick check, but well worth confirming a solid seating of the battery onto the bike before riding.

From the get-go, the Haoqi is full of power. Don’t get me wrong — its 750 watt motor is nothing special. What it does pack is an oversized battery that lets the rider lean into the battery more than usual without having to sacrifice. It’s more than sufficient to support applying an excessive amount of power for 30 solid miles. It’s easy to scale that back a bit to extend the range much further, as you might expect on a normal ride across town. Haoqi expects the bike to achieve a range of between 35 and 60 miles per charge and in our experience with the bike, that feels more than fair. As with any electric bike, expect your mileage to vary based on rider weight, the amount of assistance used, terrain, and weight being carried.

The bike comes stocked deep with accessories including a set of plastic fenders that, while not glamorous, get the job done without weighing the bike down. A folding multi tool makes a great addition to the pack when out for a ride and the integrated front and rear lights are wired directly into the bike’s power system for a very capable front and rear light at the touch of a button.

For folks riding the bike as a daily commuter, it’s likely a few components could stand to be upgraded to keep up with more regular use including the grips and seat, but overall, it’s a very capable bike.

The grey scale LCD is mounted front and center, with a nice positioning that hangs it out over the stem for easy visual access without taking up valuable handlebar space. A small bell mounted out to the right is helpful for informing nearby pedestrians, vehicles, and cyclists of your approach though it’s admittedly not terribly loud.

The wide handlebars, the front shock, and the massive 26″ x 4″ tires give the bike a commanding presence that makes it feel stable and sturdy. We took it off-road, and whether we ran it on rocks, dirt, gravel, or grass, it kept us confidently onboard. Don’t mistake it for an off-road workhorse, as its entry level shock won’t hold up well to regular abuse, but it is more than capable for the occasional stint off the beaten track.

Our review bike came to us with an incorrect setting for wheel diameter in the display. Fixing the issue was a quick matter of diving into the settings for the S700 display on the bike and correcting the issue. Most customers won’t experience this, but it’s worth knowing that owners have full access to change many settings on the bike including switching from kilometers to miles, etc.

Overall, the Haoqi Black Leopard is a solid entry into the value fat tire e-bike market. With the COVID pandemic driving prices up across the range of e-bikes due to supply chain issues caused by a sharp increase in demand, the Haoqi sits comfortably at a lower than average price point at $1,499 (using coupon code: 100). That price understandably won’t get you an electric bike with premium components, but it is a very solid contender in the world of value-priced fat tire e-bikes.

To further sweeten the deal, Haoqi includes a number of accessories including a rack, full set of fenders, a folding multi tool for bikes, and integrated front and rear lights. That’s a pretty solid value proposition for a new contender to the world of electric bikes.

Haoqi Black Leopard E-Bike Specs

Battery : 48v 16Ah Panasonic Lithium battery

: 48v 16Ah Panasonic Lithium battery Motor : 750W High Speed Brushless Geared Motor

: 750W High Speed Brushless Geared Motor Display : KDS-KD51C+USB LCD Display

: KDS-KD51C+USB LCD Display Charger : US Standard 2.0A Smart Charger

: US Standard 2.0A Smart Charger Charging Time : 6~9 Hours

: 6~9 Hours Tires : 26” x 4”

: 26” x 4” Frame Material : 6061 Aluminum

: 6061 Aluminum Product Weight : 72 lbs

: 72 lbs Recommended Rider Heights : 5′ 3” to 6’4”

: 5′ 3” to 6’4” Payload Capacity : 350 lbs

: 350 lbs Price: $1,499 after coupon code: “100” (normally $1,599)

All images credit: Kyle Field, CleanTechnica