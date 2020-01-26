Tesla Model X Fear To Wonder … Tesla vs. Porsche, Jaguar, BMW, Audi Global Sales … NHTSA Tesla Petition From Short Seller — CleanTechnica Top 20

January 26th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Interestingly, the anecdote of one couple buying a Tesla Model X was the biggest story of the week last week for us. Perhaps this is something we need a bit more of on CleanTechnica.

The #2 story of the week was my sales report comparing global sales of Tesla, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Audi, and Mercedes. I think it’s a useful report putting Tesla’s sales in useful context and perspective. I’m happy to see other people appreciated the sales comparisons as well.

And #3 was my article explaining that we had jumped the gun a bit on a story about an NHTSA petition regarding “sudden unintended acceleration” in Tesla vehicles without digging into the background. Three critical pieces of background info: 1) the petition was created by a short seller, 2) “sudden unintended acceleration” has been claimed by owners of all vehicle brands for years, but it’s nearly always just user error, 3) Tesla has made it vehicles extra extra safe, and “sudden unintended acceleration” has been proven to be an incorrect claim in approximately 20 cases, if not more.

