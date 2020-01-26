#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Published on January 26th, 2020

Tesla Model X Fear To Wonder … Tesla vs. Porsche, Jaguar, BMW, Audi Global Sales … NHTSA Tesla Petition From Short Seller — CleanTechnica Top 20

Interestingly, the anecdote of one couple buying a Tesla Model X was the biggest story of the week last week for us. Perhaps this is something we need a bit more of on CleanTechnica.

The #2 story of the week was my sales report comparing global sales of Tesla, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Audi, and Mercedes. I think it’s a useful report putting Tesla’s sales in useful context and perspective. I’m happy to see other people appreciated the sales comparisons as well.

And #3 was my article explaining that we had jumped the gun a bit on a story about an NHTSA petition regarding “sudden unintended acceleration” in Tesla vehicles without digging into the background. Three critical pieces of background info: 1) the petition was created by a short seller, 2) “sudden unintended acceleration” has been claimed by owners of all vehicle brands for years, but it’s nearly always just user error, 3) Tesla has made it vehicles extra extra safe, and “sudden unintended acceleration” has been proven to be an incorrect claim in approximately 20 cases, if not more.

For more of the top 20, and to open full articles, scroll down below.

  1. Making The Decision To Buy A Tesla: “It Was Very Scary To Me”
  2. Tesla vs. BMW, Jaguar, Porsche — Worldwide Sales
  3. That NHTSA Tesla “Sudden Unintended Acceleration” Petition? Created By A TSLA Short Seller Who Doesn’t Own A Tesla
  4. $3.6 Billion Energy Storage Project Rising From Ashes Of Coal Power Plant
  5. Entrepreneur Adds Mobile Service Station At Tesla Superchargers
  6. Tesla’s Critics Are In Denial About Gigafactory 3’s Stamping Press
  7. Opaque To Transparent Solar Photovoltaics — Have Koreans Identified The Ideal Tech To Transform Windows Into Solar
  8. Tesla Model 3 = 7th Best Selling Car In USA*
  9. Tesla Model 3 Sales Were Almost Triple The #2 Electric Vehicle’s Global Sales In 2019
  10. I Think People Are Misunderstanding Why Tesla [TSLA] Is Valued So Highly
  11. Ralph Nader Jumps In On The Tesla FUD
  12. Free The Data — Exhibit A: Tesla Model S Data Saves Driver From Attempted Homicide Sentence
  13. Tesla Model Y Delivery Rumors
  14. Poor Man’s Autopilot: Where Is The Outrage?
  15. Tesla Model 3 Dominates US Premium-Class Small & Midsize Car Market — 23% of 2019 Sales*
  16. Tesla Is Cutting Millions Of Tons Of CO2 Pollution, & Threatening A Multi-Trillion-Dollar Industry
  17. Fossil Vehicle Sales In Global Freefall — Down 4.7% In 2019! Electric Vehicle Sales Continue To Grow — CleanTechnica Report
  18. The White House Killing Green Energy & EV Tax Credits Isn’t Surprising
  19. TeslaTheater.com (Beta) Is Live
  20. Tesla Model Y Might Be On Jay Leno’s Garage

 
 

