Tesla Model Y Delivery Rumors

There’s been some chatter on the interwebs that some Model Y reservation owners have received calls confirming their Model Y orders and telling them where their deliveries will occur.

One person claims that the Tesla staff member who talked to him or her indicated that a Model Y Performance could be delivered next month, in February, whereas a Model Y Long Range AWD could be delivered in March or April. This reservation holder reportedly resides in Ontario. The person, whose identity and story we haven’t been able to confirm, expects that the discussion about delivery times was aimed at upselling them on a Model Y Performance (instead of a Model Y Long Range).

We have found no other reports of a specific target delivery month for early Model Y buyers. A Model Y Performance reservation holder also based in Ontario says he hasn’t even received a call yet. The person who received the info about targeted delivery month appears to be genuinely relaying information he or she gleaned from a call with a Tesla staff member, but remember that this is the internet and there is currently no solid evidence of the claims.

We have reached out to Tesla for commentary but haven’t yet received a response. CEO Elon Musk’s most recent public comments on the Model Y, provided during the 3rd quarter Tesla shareholder conference call, were: “We’re also ahead of schedule on Model Y preparations in Fremont, and we’ve moved the launch timeline from full 2020 to summer 2020. There may be some room for improvement there, but we’re confident about summer 2020.” Following that call, Deutsche Bank indicated in a research note to clients that some of their intel indicated Model Y availability to the public could come as early as the 1st quarter of this year, 2020. Both of those statements followed CleanTechnica‘s exclusive October 15th story that Model Y production might start in or near this quarter. I quickly clarified that production ≠ deliveries, and commencing production in the 1st quarter could mean commencing deliveries in the 1st quarter or could mean commencing deliveries in the 2nd quarter (which would include the beginning of summer).

So, where are we now? Close to where we were before. There are some online rumors about Model Y order confirmations and one person saying they’ve been told delivery could be as early as February. Even if that story is genuine, just keep in mind that something could have been heard incorrectly or the Tesla staff member could have been relaying incorrect information. We’ll find out soon enough.

The person who communicated that story on reddit wrote, “Interesting to hear it officially from an employee, rather than pure speculation from media sources. NEXT MONTH.” We had a solid primary source and a fairly solid and independent secondary source for our October 15th story, so it was more than speculation for us, but we’re logically treating this person’s statement about a potential February delivery date as “pure speculation” as well until we have better evidence. Also, in the case of our earlier story, “in or near Q1” was certainly never firm since production challenges could have arisen internally and the sources didn’t say anything was definite. Likewise, as many a Tesla owner knows, even if you receive a delivery date for next week, that can change if Tesla runs into some hurdles along the way.

