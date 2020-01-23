Tesla Model Y Might Be On Jay Leno’s Garage

January 23rd, 2020 by Jake Richardson

Twitter user Michael Hughes, who is also a Tesla Model 3 owner, tweeted recently about getting to see a Tesla Model Y in the wild and mentioned that he even sat in the back of the vehicle, which he seemed quite enthused about.

Hughes also mentioned the Model Y will be making an appearance on Jay Leno’s Garage. “Car will be in Jay Leno show soon!” While this statement is more of a rumor at this point, it would appear to be sensible in light of the fact Leno is very obviously a car nut and is a Tesla owner and fan.

Of Elon Musk, Leno has been quoted, “I think he’s beaten the odds. I think he’s a visionary. Every time Elon Musk has a problem somewhere, I see these columnists with such glee: ‘It’s going to fail, I hope it goes in the tube, I hope he’s going to ruin it. I don’t understand why that is. It’s an American-made vehicle, made with locally-sourced products in America, using American talent.” Related story: Jay Leno Wonders Why More People Don’t Celebrate Tesla.



His point about the senseless Tesla attacks is well made — imagine if Tesla was a Russian company. Or if it was started up in a foreign country on much friendlier terms with the US. In practically any country, it would have tremendous support from the population and media for its unprecedented success and noble efforts. (Why wouldn’t all Americans be proud of a very successful American electric vehicle, solar panel, and battery manufacturer?)



Many Tesla owners are excited about the Model Y and expect it to be Tesla’s top selling model.

Responding to Michael Hughes on Twitter, one poster wrote she might trade in her Audi SUV for a Model Y:

Following!!! We have a Model 3 but I'm thinking about trading the Q5 for the Y and was wondering about the drive, space & power. Thank you for this thread! — hockeygrl87 (@hockeygrl87) January 20, 2020

The Q5 is a gas-powered Audi SUV that gets about 22 mpg in the city and 28 mpg highway. When gas-powered SUV drivers replace their vehicles with electric SUVS, they can save a lot of money on fuel.

The base model Model Y costs around $44,000 before incentives. This price is acceptable to many folks who are in the market for a small to midsize SUV/crossover. If a gas-powered SUV driver could save $1,000 to $2,000 per year just by switching to an electric vehicle, why not do that? Plus, there would be annual savings on maintenance and repairs.

In just five years, a gas-powered SUV driver who makes the switch to all electric might save $5,000 to $10,000. Tesla’s onsite savings estimator puts estimated savings at $4,300, which must be based on various averages, and perhaps even conservative assumptions for many buyers. We have published many Tesla Model 3 cost of ownership analyses and routinely include this link to copy the spreadsheet and create your own comparisons based on assumptions that fit your life. You can also copy and use that sheet for Model Y comparisons.

Here’s an old video with Jay talking about the 2012 Model S.

