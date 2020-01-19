The White House Killing Green Energy & EV Tax Credits Isn’t Surprising

January 19th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The White House recently killed green energy tax credits, which really isn’t surprising in light of its track record on clean energy.

At the end of 2019, the White House decided to cut tax credits for solar energy and electric vehicles out of a $1.37 trillion spending deal. Advocates believed they won legislative backing for clean energy tax benefits, but it turned out that didn’t matter since the White House rejected those incentives, crushing extensions of the Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and the federal EV income tax credit. Reportedly, dropping these highly popular cleantech tax incentives was a critical requirement of the White House in order to sign the $1.37 trillion budget.

The energy incentives package included credits for energy storage and offshore wind as well, and was going into the final stages of budget talks. The only winner was wind — it was granted a temporary extension of the Production Tax Credit (PTC).

The White House’s decision to not allow these cleantech tax credits is another dot in a long line of dots that represent just how little the GOP seems to care about clean energy, the environment, and even our own food safety.

When we look at their, track record we can see that this administration chose to leave the Paris climate agreement, chose to undo several initiatives that posed stricter regulations on dangerous chemicals and toxins, and even changed school menus to allow more junk food and fewer vegetables — undoing a popular initiative set up by First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Trump administration proposes changing school menus to allow more potatoes and pizza and fewer vegetables and fruits https://t.co/BjmQaczcwB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 17, 2020

The USDA said that this would allow schools more flexibility, “because they know their children best.” That’s great that they know their children, but children still need to eat healthful foods. Oddly, this proposal was also announced on Mrs. Obama’s birthday. Perhaps it’s just a petty mix of politics crossed with childishness, and this administration’s obsession with undoing what the previous one had done. Even so, the ones who will suffer the worst form this are everyone.

I say everyone in part because America is still seen as a global leader. People follow leaders. And if America is undoing all the good it’s tried to do because one administration wants to one-up the other, then other nations may follow suit. And this damages the environment more so than the administration already has — and our health along the way.

The odd thing about it is these policies to protect our health, improve our health, and boost a 21st century cleantech economy are supporters by Republican voters as well as Democrats ones — yet Republicans in power in DC decide against their voters.

I just hope that the next president is able to help us heal and solve our issues on both sides.



