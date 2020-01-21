TeslaTheater.com (Beta) Is Live

January 21st, 2020 by Johnna Crider

A Tesla owner (TeslaModel11 on Reddit) created and developed TeslaTheater, which is a free service for fellow Tesla owners that will allow them to access different streaming media apps in full screen instead of just in a small browser window. The creator has verified its functionality on the Model 3, Model S, and Model X. He feels it is ready for wider beta testing and feedback. To kick off, he posted this video on Reddit:

How To Enable Full Screen In TeslaTheater

On the bottom of the site, you can see “Enable Fullscreen.” Click the link to enable a workaround that launches fullscreen. This loads a YouTube screen that loops you back into the interface when you click on “Go To Site.” Once you click that, you will be in the TeslaTheater interface in fullscreen mode and all of the apps and sites you load will remain in full screen.

Not only is this a great idea, but there are other cool ideas on the Reddit post being submitted to the developer. One such idea, by NCsquidd22, is the ability to use TeslaTheater to browse dashcam footage. It would be easier to use them without having to wait until you get home to insert the USB on a laptop. Another idea was to include Amazon Prime videos and maybe even start a petition for this to send to Amazon. Someone else mentioned setting up an HTTPS, and the developer said they would have to look into it. My domain (Ionos) for my website provided me a free SSL certificate with hosting. It seems this should be easy to add.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







