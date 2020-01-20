Entrepreneur Adds Mobile Service Station At Tesla Superchargers

January 20th, 2020 by Kyle Field

“Charging Stop” Provides Services For Drivers At Tesla Superchargers

If you ask a driver of an electric vehicle about the things they miss the most about driving a combustion vehicle, fueling up probably isn’t on the list, but the amenities at these very same service stations might be. The ability to refill tires, vacuum out the car, dump some trash, and grab a hot cup of coffee adds some serious convenience to the fueling experience. For millions around the world, that stop at a gas station for a fill-up and a quick bite to eat has become a part of the weekly routine, and the convenience is undeniable.

All of that changes with the switch to electric vehicles. In this new paradigm, gasoline stations are a thing of the past, as nighttime recharging replaces the need for the majority of fueling up around town. What people might not immediately realize is that they also lose the convenience of all the amenities at petrol service stations they have sometimes built daily routines around. One Southern California entrepreneur is looking to change that with his new company, Charging Stop.

Charging Stop just launched 3 weeks ago at the Tesla Supercharger in Culver City, California, to provide just this type of services to Tesla owners as their vehicles charge. I spoke with founder Antoine Balaresque about his new operation, which is currently being run with a two-man crew. They initially opened up to provide coffee to customers looking to charge, and as they surveyed potential customers visiting the Supercharger, he found the one thing most customers really wanted was a car wash, so he pivoted.

As I rolled into the Culver City Supercharger during my pit stop last week, 7 Teslas waited in line for an opening at the full charging station. A sign at the front of the line informed owners that they could get their vehicle cleaned up while it charged for a few bucks, with either a fast wash for $19 or a full wash for $33. Balaresque is already looking to rent a few parking spaces adjacent to the Supercharger to open up a more fully fleshed out lounge space for owners to relax in while their vehicles charge.

In the first few weeks of operation, Balaresque has surveyed drivers using the location and continues to work to tune the products and services provided to meet the needs of drivers. That’s why he added a small compressor to boost up tire pressure for Tesla drivers and how he shaped up the next steps for his business.

Public charging stations have been around in the US for more than 10 years at scale, and with all signs indicating an electrified future, the opportunity to provide services to vehicle owners while their vehicles charge is sure to attract more entrepreneurs as sales continue to climb.

What services would you make use of while your vehicle charges for 30 minutes? Let us know in the comments!



