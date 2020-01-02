Published on January 2nd, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Top CleanTechnica Stories of 2019, & Top Stories of the Decade!
January 2nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
Being the start of a new year, it’s time for a review of the most popular stories on CleanTechnica last year, and since it’s actually 2020 now, I’m also going to scroll through a list of the most popular stories of the past decade here on CleanTechnica.
Starting with 2019, the biggest stories were a total cost of ownership comparison between the Tesla Model 3 and the Toyota Corolla, a long exploration of the issue of “Tesla demand,” and some simple expression of shock that so many people are still buying Toyota Camrys (Camries?) and Honda Accords. Why??? Here’s the rest of the top 20 (just note that #10 is a … short article):
- Toyota Corolla vs. Tesla Model 3 — Cost Comparisons Over 5 Years
- The Mystery Of Tesla Model 3 Demand
- Honda Accord & Toyota Camry Buyers — What The Heck Are You Doing?
- Tesla’s Cybertruck Makes A Garage Obsolete — Here’s Why
- Tesla Disrupts — BMW Boss Throws In The Towel
- Tesla Model 3 Cheaper Than Honda Accord — 15 Cost Comparisons [Updated]
- Total Cost Of Ownership: Tesla Model 3 vs. Toyota Camry & Audi A5
- Polestar Reveals Pricing Details For Its Battery Electric Sedan. Are You Sitting Down?
- Skyrocketing Tesla Sales Force Mercedes Dealer In Norway To Face A Kodak Moment
- All The Problems With Our New Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
- Sorry, Elon — I Overestimated The Costs Of The Tesla Model 3
- Tesla Drops 1st Real Image Of The Model Y As Event Invites Go Out
- How Much Range Is Lost On A Parked Tesla Model 3 In 63 Days?
- US Auto Sales Down For Audi, Honda, Infiniti, Mercedes, Nissan, & Toyota In 2019
- Tesla Model 3 Performance Crushes Fossil BMW M3 Around Race Track
- Tesla Model 3 Used Car Stats As Depressing For BMW & Audi As New Car Sales
- DIY Solar LEAF Project Shows The Untapped Potential Of Solar EVs
- Tesla’s Master Plan Is Working
- Tesla’s Autopilot Snaps A Selfie As It Dances Away From Incoming Car
- Tesla’s Service May Not Be Perfect, But It Is Still Far Better Than The “Competition”
For those of you who subscribe to CleanTechnica for at least $3 a month, or decide to do so in the next couple of days, I’ll send out a full top 100 list for the year.
For now, though, on to the top 30 stories of January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2020.
Yes, Tesla still dominates the list, but we’ve got some oldies on this one that were just continuously popular for years, as well as some hot non-Tesla stories from recent years.
- Advantages & Disadvantages Of Solar Power
- Tesla Model 3 Total Cost of Ownership Estimate — Crushing It
- What Is The Current Cost Of Solar Panels?
- Toyota Corolla vs. Tesla Model 3 — Cost Comparisons Over 5 Years
- The Mystery Of Tesla Model 3 Demand
- Which Solar Panels Are Most Efficient?
- Big Auto, We Have A Problem — US Electric Car Sales Report
- Honda Accord & Toyota Camry Buyers — What The Heck Are You Doing?
- Sorry, Elon — I Overestimated The Costs Of The Tesla Model 3
- Tesla’s Cybertruck Makes A Garage Obsolete — Here’s Why
- 20 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles On The Market In 2018 (USA)
- Tesla Disrupts — BMW Boss Throws In The Towel
- Tesla Model 3 Cheaper Than Honda Accord — 15 Cost Comparisons [Updated]
- Electric Cars For Sale In 2017
- Tesla Model 3 = #1 Best Selling Car In The US (In Revenue)
- Total Cost Of Ownership: Tesla Model 3 vs. Toyota Camry & Audi A5
- Polestar Reveals Pricing Details For Its Battery Electric Sedan. Are You Sitting Down?
- Skyrocketing Tesla Sales Force Mercedes Dealer In Norway To Face A Kodak Moment
- Low Costs of Solar Power & Wind Power Crush Coal, Crush Nuclear, & Beat Natural Gas
- All The Problems With Our New Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
- US Auto Sales Down For Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Honda, Mercedes, Infiniti, Audi, Mini, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Buick, & Cadillac In 2019
- 13 Electric Vehicles Coming To Market In 2014
- Tesla vs Chevy Bolt: Lessons Learned From 1 Week Driving Electric Cars In UAE
- 10 Reasons To Not Buy A Tesla — Seriously
- Here’s What $7,000 Of Damage Looks Like On A Tesla Model 3
- Tesla Model 3 vs 22 Competitors (The Straight Specs)
- 43 Battery Storage Companies To Watch
- Lithium Mining vs Oil Sands Meme: A Thorough Response
- All-Electric Vehicles For Sale In USA (2017 & 2018 Model Years)
- How Much Range Is Lost On A Parked Tesla Model 3 In 63 Days?
That’s it from 2019 and also 2010 to the end of 2019. Let us know if anything else stood out to you.
Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.