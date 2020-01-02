Published on January 2nd, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Tesla Cybertruck vs. Garage … Dutch EV Sales Explosion … 2012 Model S Still Beats New Non-Tesla EVs — Top 20 CleanTechnica Stories of December
We got so caught up in the holidays and Tesla delivery news in the Netherlands, China, and the USA that we forgot to do a “top CleanTechnica stories of the week” roundup at the end of last week! So, in addition to a top CleanTechnica stories of December roundup, that’s included further down below, but let’s start with December.
The Tesla Cybertruck may be “old news” by now (ah, the not-so-endearing ADD of the internet), but a piece of ours explaining why it doesn’t really need a garage was still king of the hill last month. In 2nd place was a good story on why electric vehicle (EV) sales in the Netherlands are never going to return to pre-2019 levels, and how the big (gigantic) sales boom at the end of 2019 will raise EV awareness and purchases in 2020, among other things. Tesla took bronze with a story explaining that the 2012 Tesla Model S still has superior specs to new 2020 EV entrants from other companies than Tesla. Read on for the full top 20 list of December (based on pageviews).
- Tesla’s Cybertruck Makes A Garage Obsolete — Here’s Why
- Dutch Electric Vehicle Sales Explosion — Market Will NOT Return To Normal
- 2012 Tesla Model S Crushes 2020 EV Entrants
- Tesla Begins Rolling Out Its Sexy New “Mini-Powerwall” Backup Gateway 2 Hardware
- Tesla Model 2, What The World Wants — Help Us Design It & Cut Costs!
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch: UK Tesla Model 3 & Other EV 3-Year Total Cost of Ownership Analysis Shows EVs Much Cheaper than Fossil Competitors
- Wow, Kia! Now This Is How You Get People To #GoElectric
- Tesla Installed The Solarglass Roof On Our New Home — CleanTechnica Exclusive
- Thousands Of Electric Vehicle Owners Told Us This …
- 100% Wind, Water, & Solar Energy Can & Should Be The Goal, Costs Less
- Tesla Revenue Growing Rapidly, But Critics Can’t Move On
- Renewable Hydrogen Will Drink The Fossil Fuel Milkshake
- IBM Changes The Energy Storage Game With Cobalt-Free Battery
- New Data Shows Heat & Fast-Charging Responsible For More Battery Degradation Than Age Or Mileage
- Taxpayers Give $400 Billion To Oil Companies Each Year, Enough For 91 Tesla Gigafactories
- BMW i4 Will Likely Have 330+ Miles Of EPA Range
- EU Regulations Make Tesla Smart Summon “Nearly Useless”
- Tesla Model 3 = 9th Best Selling Car In USA
- Ford F-150 Raptor vs Tesla Model X Tug Of War (Video)
- Atlis Shows Us How To Make A More Conventional Electric Truck
What about the last week of the year? Well, it’s not exactly the most popular time to be online reading about cleantech, but many of us still find the time. For us hardcore cleantech rockers, here were the top 20 stories of the week:
- Tesla Model 2, What The World Wants — Help Us Design It & Cut Costs!
- 100% Wind, Water, & Solar Energy Can & Should Be The Goal, Costs Less
- Renewable Hydrogen Will Drink The Fossil Fuel Milkshake
- Mystery Pork Will Soon Hit The Stores
- Taxpayers Give $400 Billion To Oil Companies Each Year, Enough For 91 Tesla Gigafactories
- Lockheed Martin Testing Innovative Flow Battery Technology
- YouTuber Explains How Elon Musk & Tesla Will Disrupt 10 Industries
- FERC Sides With Fossil Fuels In Forcing Renewables To Match Prices
- Coal-Killing Long-Duration Energy Storage For Vermont (Vermont?!?)
- Thousands Of Electric Vehicle Owners Told Us This …
- Court Hands Natural Gas Power Plant Lump Of Coal For Xmas
- Dutch Electric Vehicle Sales Explosion — Market Will NOT Return To Normal
- Longtime Toyota Truck Owner & Fan Orders Tesla Cybertruck — CleanTechnica Interview
- “Prognostications of Tesla’s doom have gone from concerning, to annoying, to boring, to pathetic”
- With Tesla [TSLA] Hitting $420, Can We Retire The Lame $420 Memes?
- Tesla Romance Mode Shenanigans
- Lilium Jet Accomplishes 3-Minute Test Flight
- Floating Solar On Pumped Hydro, Part 1: Evaporation Management Is A Bonus
- Volkswagen Has “Massive Difficulties” With ID.3 Software, Previews ID.7 Bulli
- Tesla Model 3 & Plug-In Hybrids Boom In November In Europe
You have any favorites from December that didn’t make one of these lists? Drop us a note.
Of particular note, in my humble opinion, was world-leading research from our friend Mark Z. Jacobson and several colleagues on how the world could be a galaxy-leading 100% renewable energy planet! The research is something CleanTechnica should probably highlight every day, or at least every week. We had a few stories on the new research, aside from the one that made the top 20 lists.
Oh, also, happy new year! May 2020 be a clean one.
