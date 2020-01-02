Tesla Cybertruck vs. Garage … Dutch EV Sales Explosion … 2012 Model S Still Beats New Non-Tesla EVs — Top 20 CleanTechnica Stories of December

January 2nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

We got so caught up in the holidays and Tesla delivery news in the Netherlands, China, and the USA that we forgot to do a “top CleanTechnica stories of the week” roundup at the end of last week! So, in addition to a top CleanTechnica stories of December roundup, that’s included further down below, but let’s start with December.

The Tesla Cybertruck may be “old news” by now (ah, the not-so-endearing ADD of the internet), but a piece of ours explaining why it doesn’t really need a garage was still king of the hill last month. In 2nd place was a good story on why electric vehicle (EV) sales in the Netherlands are never going to return to pre-2019 levels, and how the big (gigantic) sales boom at the end of 2019 will raise EV awareness and purchases in 2020, among other things. Tesla took bronze with a story explaining that the 2012 Tesla Model S still has superior specs to new 2020 EV entrants from other companies than Tesla. Read on for the full top 20 list of December (based on pageviews).

What about the last week of the year? Well, it’s not exactly the most popular time to be online reading about cleantech, but many of us still find the time. For us hardcore cleantech rockers, here were the top 20 stories of the week:

You have any favorites from December that didn’t make one of these lists? Drop us a note.

Of particular note, in my humble opinion, was world-leading research from our friend Mark Z. Jacobson and several colleagues on how the world could be a galaxy-leading 100% renewable energy planet! The research is something CleanTechnica should probably highlight every day, or at least every week. We had a few stories on the new research, aside from the one that made the top 20 lists.

Oh, also, happy new year! May 2020 be a clean one.









Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







