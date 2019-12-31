EU Regulations Make Tesla Smart Summon “Nearly Useless”

December 31st, 2019 by Johnna Crider

EU regulations are making Tesla’s Smart Summon nearly useless, for the time being. Stéphane Rodrigues shares a tweet with us in which he tests Smart Summon in Europe. He says in the tweet that it’s nearly useless, but it’s encouraging. Rodrigues tells me that due to EU regulatory laws, the smartphone must be less than 6 meters from the car and the total distance traveled can’t exceed 20 meters.

This means that you need to be really close to the car in order to summon it. So, in the case of a US Tesla owner who was locked out of the parking garage his Tesla was in, if he were in Europe, he wouldn’t have been able to summon his car out of the garage.

“I am very excited to have Smart Summon, but it is honestly useless for now,” Stephane tells me. “Autopilot is limited, too, in Europe. I think the laws will change soon. All the more if big German automakers develop the same kind of technology.”

Tesla fans, don’t let Europe get left behind. help us get some of the FSD features. European Parliament: Tesla Full Self Driving in EU / autonomous driving in European transport – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/12nc1miqZU via @UKChange — Tesla In The UK (@TeslaInTheUK) December 25, 2019

In a Reddit discussion, some commented that there is a petition to change the EU regulations. Governments are supposed to protect the people via laws, but sometimes these laws end up being proven outdated or just plain dumb, while in other cases the laws are just and needed. Hopefully lawmakers around the world will come to their senses and realize that Smart Summon is a good thing and improve regulations on this topic. If you’re in the EU, sign this petition to push for that.





