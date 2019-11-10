Tesla Model & Model 3 Visual Comparison … Tesla 1-Pedal Driving … Potential 10,000/Month EVs — CleanTechnica Top 20

November 10th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

The most popular stories of the past week on CleanTechnica were led by a visual comparison of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, followed by Paul Fosse’s early review of one-pedal driving in a Tesla Model 3 (following a recent software update many of us still haven’t gotten). My second piece on non-Tesla electric vehicle models that might one day reach 10,000 sales a month was in third, and an answer to the never-ending question of whether Teslas work in snow was right behind it. For the rest of the top 20, and to actually see the headlines and click through to fun articles you missed, scroll down below.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







