Published on November 10th, 2019 | by Zachary Shahan

Tesla Model & Model 3 Visual Comparison … Tesla 1-Pedal Driving … Potential 10,000/Month EVs — CleanTechnica Top 20

The most popular stories of the past week on CleanTechnica were led by a visual comparison of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, followed by Paul Fosse’s early review of one-pedal driving in a Tesla Model 3 (following a recent software update many of us still haven’t gotten). My second piece on non-Tesla electric vehicle models that might one day reach 10,000 sales a month was in third, and an answer to the never-ending question of whether Teslas work in snow was right behind it. For the rest of the top 20, and to actually see the headlines and click through to fun articles you missed, scroll down below.

  1. Tesla Model Y & Model 3 Visual Comparison — Side by Side, Morphing, More
  2. Tesla One-Pedal Driving Update — In A Word, Perfecter
  3. 7 More Electric Vehicles That Could Hit 10,000 Sales A Month (Perhaps)
  4. Do Tesla Vehicles Work In The Snow?
  5. The Game Changers Film Hits Men Where It Hurts Most 🍆
  6. Did Elon Musk Leave Twitter Because A Helpful, Popular Supporter Was Banned?
  7. Tesla Gigafactory 3 Has ~7,000 Battery Packs In Stock For Chinese Model 3 Production, Will Use LG Chem Cells In 2020
  8. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Says Company May Purchase Technology From Tesla
  9. Tesla Autopilot Sees A Person In All Black Crossing At Night (Video)
  10. US Energy Dept. Has A Solar Power Message For Coal: Get Lost!
  11. Is Volkswagen Pushing The EV Revolution To The Tipping Point?
  12. Volkswagen Will Begin Series Production Of Its ID.3 Electric Car On Monday
  13. How Weak (Or Strong) Is Tesla Model 3 Demand In The United States?
  14. Tesla Model 3 Revenue Laps USA Small & Midsize Luxury Competitors — Q3 2019 CleanTechnica Report
  16. Tesla [TSLA] FUD: Demand
  17. Tesla Model Y Prototype Spotted, NHTSA Looking Into Tesla Battery Fires As Trolls Swarm
  18. Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Now Supercharges At Up To 170 kW — Charts!
  19. Electric Audi Supercar Video
  20. Tesla Model S Plaid Prototype Laps the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:13
  21. Tesla Bulls Warned Tesla Shorts — 5 Key Warnings

 
 
