#1 cleantech news, reviews, & analysis site in world. Support our work today. The future is now.


Cars

Published on November 5th, 2019 | by Iqtidar Ali

0

Tesla Model Y & Model 3 Visual Comparison — Side by Side, Morphing, More

November 5th, 2019 by  

Originally published on X Auto.

The Tesla Model Y compact SUV is the next mass-production electric vehicle from Tesla Inc. (TSLA). With every passing day, the sightings of the Model Y are increasing around the Tesla HQ highways of California.

One such picture was taken by Mario Borisov (Facebook) when a Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y were pouring juice into their battery packs side by side at a Supercharger station in Centralia, WA. The size difference of both vehicles is very much visible from the front.

Seeing a Model Y in Washington advocates the opinion that the Model Y is now getting tested on long runs as well (more images below).

The height of the Model Y, being a CUV, is greater than Model 3’s, which makes the driving position in a Model Y higher and means better road visibility, even though the flat-dash design of the Model 3 still makes for excellent visibility out the windshield.

The Model Y’s additional height also suggests a deeper front trunk, and the length of the Model Y is more than the Model 3, which can give it more space in the trunk. This makes the Model Y a more practical car, with 66 ft³ of max cargo space vs. the Model 3’s meager 15 ft³. The cargo space is even bigger than the Tesla Model S’s, which has 58.1 ft³ of cargo storage volume (rear seats down).

I have created the following animated GIF with the help of Tesla’s online vehicle configurator images to show a Tesla Model 3 being morphed into a Tesla Model Y (it looks like the Model 3 is getting taller and fatter):

by Iqtidar Ali | @IqtidarAliiTesla Model 3 morphing into a Tesla Model Y for visual comparison.

Of course, the chrome delete on window trims, door handles, and even the side repeater emblem look great on the Model Y. Perhaps the world is now tired of the “chrome” thingy? A good refreshing change by Tesla.

The following image by @TeslaForLife also gives us a good idea of the side profile visual comparison between the Model 3 and Model Y. The Model Y has larger wheel wells, and on the 19″ wheels, the tire profile is not as low as on the Model 3.

Tesla Model 3 vs. Model Y side profile comparison.

Tesla Model Y Latest Spottings

Featured image: White Tesla Model Y with purple nose, by Kyle Field | CleanTechnica

 
 
Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.

Home Efficiency




Tags: , ,


About the Author

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2018   Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc.



Back to Top ↑