Tesla Model Y & Model 3 Visual Comparison — Side by Side, Morphing, More

November 5th, 2019 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

The Tesla Model Y compact SUV is the next mass-production electric vehicle from Tesla Inc. (TSLA). With every passing day, the sightings of the Model Y are increasing around the Tesla HQ highways of California.

One such picture was taken by Mario Borisov (Facebook) when a Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y were pouring juice into their battery packs side by side at a Supercharger station in Centralia, WA. The size difference of both vehicles is very much visible from the front.

Seeing a Model Y in Washington advocates the opinion that the Model Y is now getting tested on long runs as well (more images below).

The height of the Model Y, being a CUV, is greater than Model 3’s, which makes the driving position in a Model Y higher and means better road visibility, even though the flat-dash design of the Model 3 still makes for excellent visibility out the windshield.

The Model Y’s additional height also suggests a deeper front trunk, and the length of the Model Y is more than the Model 3, which can give it more space in the trunk. This makes the Model Y a more practical car, with 66 ft³ of max cargo space vs. the Model 3’s meager 15 ft³. The cargo space is even bigger than the Tesla Model S’s, which has 58.1 ft³ of cargo storage volume (rear seats down).

I have created the following animated GIF with the help of Tesla’s online vehicle configurator images to show a Tesla Model 3 being morphed into a Tesla Model Y (it looks like the Model 3 is getting taller and fatter):

Of course, the chrome delete on window trims, door handles, and even the side repeater emblem look great on the Model Y. Perhaps the world is now tired of the “chrome” thingy? A good refreshing change by Tesla.

The following image by @TeslaForLife also gives us a good idea of the side profile visual comparison between the Model 3 and Model Y. The Model Y has larger wheel wells, and on the 19″ wheels, the tire profile is not as low as on the Model 3.

Tesla Model Y Latest Spottings

My first #ModelY sighting while in my Model 3 listening to @woodhaus2 explain the roadster reveal to @DMC_Ryan on his RTL podcast 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VjGTn5Vgn0 — Brian Armer (@BrianArmer) October 22, 2019

Featured image: White Tesla Model Y with purple nose, by Kyle Field | CleanTechnica





