Watch Tesla Cybertruck Navigating A Glacier In Iceland

The appearances of Tesla’s sensational and polarizing Cybertruck are not just limited to its homeland — the United States of America. Cybertruck fans don’t spare a chance of filming it or taking its pictures as soon as they find it anywhere, as we reported on the weekend.

Now one of the Cybertrucks has been spotted in the most unlikely of places — far, far away — in the wilderness of Iceland. In the last 8 years of my Tesla reporting, I have not seen Tesla taking any of its vehicles to Iceland for testing or another purpose.

But the unconventional automaker is known to do surprising things, like its founder and CEO Elon Musk. In the latest footage that emerged from a glacier in Iceland, the Cybertruck is seen apparently filming for promotional footage.

In this short 20-second video clip, recorded from a far distance, the Cybertruck can be seen chasing an SUV. This SUV looks like a camera car recording promotional footage of the Cybertruck roaming in the snow and icy terrain.

As we can see in this video, the Cybertruck is flawlessly navigating the slippery surface of the icy glacier. This shows that the truck is ready to navigate in extreme cold weather environments.

When Tesla Model Y was close to deliveries in 2019, it was spotted followed by a Model S camera car recording video for the website and promotional content. Except, in this case, the Cybertruck is in a totally different environment compared to California. Interestingly, Tesla also took a Model Y and Model X close to the Arctic for cold weather testing recently, not too far from Iceland.

Tesla has been shipping Cybertrucks overseas to far-off countries like New Zealand and now Iceland. Tesla has been performing cold weather validation and calibration on the Cybertruck in New Zealand for the past few months now.

Sending a Cybertruck to a glacier site in Iceland might just serve a dual purpose — cold weather testing and great images and footage. Since it’s still summer in the United States, Tesla is looking for cold-weather testing facilities around the globe.

In the US, Tesla performs winter testing at its dedicated facility in Alaska for the purpose. This year, Tesla has added New Zealand to this list and a Cybertruck filming at a glacier in Iceland might be a hint of another one.

Multiple winter testing facilities would provide Tesla with a large, diverse dataset. This data will help Tesla build better vehicles and improve the existing ones to mitigate real-world cold weather challenges.

Either way, it’s interesting to look at the progress Tesla is making to start Cybertruck deliveries this year. Giga Texas drone footage shows Tesla is constantly producing Cybertrucks at the factory. Most of these new trucks will be used for final testing, validation, and promotional material as we can see in the Cybertruck’s Iceland video shoot.

Cybertruck reservation holders are anxiously waiting to get their hands on this unconventional Tesla truck. Elon Musk, Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen, and their team have given a new shape and form to pickup trucks. Combined with Tesla’s engineering prowess in electric vehicle development, the Cybertruck is set to jolt the pickup truck industry. Comment below if you agree or disagree.

Article originally published on Tesla Oracle. By @Iqtidar.

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...