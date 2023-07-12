Tesla Cybertruck Testing In Winter Weather In New Zealand (VIDEO)

Multiple Tesla Cybertruck prototypes have been spotted at the automaker’s winter testing facility in Auckland in new spy videos on Twitter.

As we reported earlier, Tesla shipped these Cybertrucks to New Zealand late last month for the purpose of cold weather testing.

One of these Cybertruck prototypes is seen in the military-themed camouflage wrap, the same which has been spotted in the US multiple times during the last few weeks.

Tesla’s winter testing facility in New Zealand is a super secret area that the automaker wants to keep away from the public’s eye. But Tesla enthusiasts around the world are always on the quest to spot what the company is up to, especially in the wild.

@CybertruckNZ, a Twitter account dedicated to Cybertruck and its coverage in New Zealand posted these new videos. We can witness that the Tesla engineering team is evaluating the performance of its next-gen electric pickup truck on icy and snow-covered roads.

Made a fun reel with your footage! Enjoy 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Hjbk7xb2aZ — Tollak ⚡️➕ (@ChargePozitive) July 7, 2023

Tesla actually rushed for the Cybertruck cold weather testing. Because the automaker couldn’t wait for winters to start in North America, as Cybertruck production and deliveries are scheduled to start this year.

Thanks to Mother Nature, there are regions in this world where the weather is contrary to the rest of the world. And New Zealand is one of those places.

Tesla has built a test track at this cold weather testing facility in New Zealand. In some clips we can see that there are slippery patches of road as well that help in evaluating the Cybertruck in off-road slip start mode.

The electric automaker has already set up two Cybertruck gigacasting machines at Giga Texas to start production and is preparing to install the 3rd one.

Since production start is imminent, Tesla is accelerating testing and evaluations. Interestingly, the first Cybertruck winter testing video above received a like from Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

Article first published on Tesla Oracle.

