Tesla Cybertruck’s New Wheel Design & Tire Size Revealed in Latest Sightings

One of the release candidate Tesla Cybertrucks was spotted in Austin, Texas yesterday. This time though, it was not loaded on an open trailer, rather, an enclosed one, like a container.

This Cybertruck unit was leaving a popular automotive location in Austin, Texas known as Petrol Lounge (perhaps this was the first vehicle without petrol there). Petrol Lounge is actually a climate-controlled vehicle storage warehouse.

The most interesting information revealed out of this Cybertruck sighting in Austin is its new wheel design and tire size.

For the past few years, Cybertuck prototypes were always spotted with the same original 12-spoke wheel design that Tesla hid under its patented wheel covers.

The same wheels are installed on all the alpha prototypes that are mostly seen during testing around Tesla’s Global Engineering HQ in Palo Alto, California. Even the Cybertruck wrapped in a Ford F-150 skin had the same wheels.

In the latest sighting of the Cybertruck in Austin, the one that Tesla tried to hide in an enclosed trailer, has the new wheels installed. They do look like the basic wheel design that is most probably going to come ‘included’ from the factory. Tesla might offer the original prototype wheel design as a premium option but it will be clear once the Cybertruck configurator goes live.

Cybertruck Release Candidate UP CLOSE at Giga Texas! NOTE: The door is popped open, this is not a misaligned door! pic.twitter.com/T6JfpP825x — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) August 9, 2023

While the Cybertruck was loaded on this trailer and moving to an undisclosed destination, @triggertx/Instagram was able to get a very close picture of the wheel size specification.

This is the same tire and wheel size that we reported last month on the Ford F-150 Cybertruck prototype. The tire size on the release candidate Cybertruck reads 285/65/R20.

To know how big the Cybertruck tire is, curiosity took me to tireconverter.com. So, a 285/65/R20 wheel and tire combined are equal to 34.6 inches high and 11.2 inches wide. This means a Cybertruck tire is almost 35 inches in height.

The tire on this release candidate and the alpha prototype Cybertruck also look the same which is Goodyear Territory tires with the same size and specifications.

Above: The tire size reading on the Tesla Cybertruck release candidate spotted on an enclosed trailer in Austin, Texas.

Tesla is pursuing Cybertruck production at a steady pace as we reported yesterday after looking at an inside video of Giga Texas. Reservation holders can therefore expect their Cybertruck deliveries this year as Elon Musk promised at the 2023 Tesla Shareholder Meeting in May.

Let us know your comments below.

Article originally published on Tesla Oracle. By @IqtidarAlii.

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...