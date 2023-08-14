Extreme Cold Testing — Tesla Model X & Y

Tesla released a new video on its YouTube channel and on sister social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. This video takes us to the electric automaker’s dedicated extreme cold weather testing facility developed just a few kilometers below the Arctic Circle in Norway.

Tesla’s field quality engineers from Norway briefly explain how they perform extreme cold weather testing on Tesla vehicles.

The automaker featured Tesla Model Y and Model X in this video because these electric SUVs are better suited for such rugged terrains and off-roading.

The temperature at Tesla’s Arctic Circle cold weather testing location varies between -10°C (14°F) and -15°C (5°f). According to the Tesla engineers Johannes and Andreas, the temperatures can drop down to -27°C (-16.6°F) on a windy day here.

Tesla’s cold weather testing is done in the field and relies on real-world data. This allows Tesla to measure customer experiences in advance. The automaker then adjusts its hardware and software accordingly to the expectations of Tesla owners.

“Testing is important because we can predict what the customer will experience when they are actually driving here,” the Tesla engineer said.

Tesla field quality engineers don’t even ignore the small stuff. For example, Tesla owners who live near the shores and then drive towards the mountains on the weekends experience frozen water accumulated around the wheels and the wipers. Tesla vehicles are tested for such scenarios and are adjusted accordingly under the automaker’s continuous improvement philosophy.

Tesla engineers also tested Model Y and Model X vehicles on an icy and slippery road. Tesla seems to have created this slippery road on purpose. Earlier this year, we saw a Tesla Model Y leveraging the Off-Road Assist Mode feature to gain traction on a wet, icy, and slippery surface.

Tesla engineers also tested Model Y and Model X vehicles on an icy and slippery road. Tesla seems to have created this slippery road on purpose. Earlier this year, we saw a Tesla Model Y leveraging the Off-Road Assist Mode feature to gain traction on a wet, icy, and slippery surface.

Tesla even tests how the lights of its vehicles perform under extreme cold weather conditions. As we can see in the above picture, a sensor is installed on the taillight of a Model Y. This sensor measures humidity, temperature, and pressure that the interior of the light experiences during testing. The acquired data will help Tesla improve vehicle components in the future.

Just last week, I received an email from Tesla with the subject line “Tested at the Ends of the Earth.” However, it only contained information about the previous extremely hot weather testing in the deserts of Dubai. But with the release of the following video, I now know that it was actually signaling the extremely cold-weather testing.

Tesla’s first cold-weather testing facility is located somewhere in Alaska, USA. Now that it’s summer, Tesla has set up a cold-weather testing site in Auckland, New Zealand where it’s currently evaluating the Cybertruck.

The automaker never disclosed its cold weather testing facility in the Arctic Circle, Norway. Maybe a few people knew about it, but it was not very popular. Since Tesla is producing the Model Y at Giga Berlin, it’s good to have the testing infrastructure in the native region for better localization of the vehicles.

Article originally published on Tesla Oracle. By @Iqtidar.

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...