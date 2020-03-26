Electric Vehicles Now 37% of Auto Sales in Iceland!

March 26th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids combined to account for a surprising 37% of the auto market in Iceland in February. That’s up from an already impressive 25% in 2019. In fact, fully electric vehicles alone accounted for 18% of auto sales in Iceland in February, according to EV Volumes.

As we’ve seen in several other northerly European countries, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a particularly popular plug-in vehicle — offering just the right combo of interior space, utility, battery capacity, and affordability. Another top performer in similar climates, the Audi e-tron, is right on the Outlander’s tale, trying to take the crown for both itself and fully electric vehicles as a whole.

The next three models in the top 5 are routinely popular fully electric vehicles, the classic Nissan Leaf, the stealth Volkswagen e-Golf, and the 2019 CleanTechnica Car of the Year winner, the Hyundai Kona EV (still probably my favorite non-Tesla EV).

Admittedly, this is a small market, since it’s a rather small country. Not quite 350,000 people live there. Nonetheless, the relative numbers — the market share — is so compelling that this is one of the biggest EV stories in the world. It was not that long ago that Norway was at this level, and Norway has rightfully gotten an enormous amount of global attention for its EV leadership. Being #2 doesn’t get you as much press, but Iceland’s runner-up position is noteworthy and uplifting.

Special thanks to José Pontes and EV Volumes for support with data in this article.

If you prefer charts with “Others” included, here are those:

Related: The EV Adoption Ramps in 4 Top Electric Vehicle Countries

If you’d like to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S, or Model X and get some free Supercharging miles, feel free to use my special, magical, unicorn-blessed referral code: https://ts.la/zachary63404. You can also get a $100 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use for a referral code when putting down a reservation for a Cybertruck or Model Y.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







