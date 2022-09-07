Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Red Tesla Semi. Photo by Kyle Field | CleanTechnica.

Clean Transport

Tesla Semi — Updates in 2022

Published

Ever since November 2017, the Tesla vehicle I’ve been most looking forward to has been the Tesla Semi. I’m sure Tesla legend Jerome Guillen has been in the same boat, as well as countless Tesla fans. It’s been a long wait. However, here in 2022, we’ve got a number of updates that inspire confidence we will start seeing Tesla Semi trucks on roads near us before long.

On the most superficial level, a few Tesla Semis were recently spotted out and about. Yes, one of those was at the Cyber Rodeo, so it’s not new, but seeing a flock of Tesla Semis is certainly not common.

More notably, Tesla opened up actual order books for the Tesla Semi in May, and it was reported in June that Tesla had installed a Megacharger at a Frito Lay and PepsiCo facility in Modesto, California, in preparation for some of the first Semi deliveries to customers. Megachargers were also installed at Tesla Gigafactory 1 (Giga Nevada) back in January of this year.

Another noteworthy update on the topic is that as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, an electric semi truck could get your business a $40,000 tax credit. Yowzas! That’s one clear way to support the rollout of electric semi trucks, both from Tesla and from others (ahem, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Freightliner).

After the Semi was revealed in 2017, company after company placed reservations/pre-orders for the truck. That included PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch, Walmart, DHL, Sysco, Frito Lay, Titanium Transportation Group, and many others. Presumably, as soon as Tesla has enough of a battery supply, it will start producing Semi trucks in high volume and delivering them to these customers. When we see a Semi driving around with the logo of one of these companies on it, or at least somewhere on the driver or cargo, that’s when we can really cheer the arrival of the Semi. Will it happen in 2022?

Details regarding the Tesla Semi are available on Tesla’s website.

Featured photo by Kyle Field | CleanTechnica.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks

Clean Transport

Pride Group Orders 250 Electric Semi Trucks

The age of the electric semi is upon us – and one company's lead is growing.

4 hours ago

Clean Transport

Rivian Electric Trucks Have Been Driving Through Tons Of Water

A couple of weeks ago, someone posted a video on YouTube of a Rivian RT1 launching a boat in Bear Lake, Idaho. Some supposed...

August 30, 2022

Clean Transport

A Cheap Clean RV Option Emerges

With more people remote-working than ever, the idea of hitting the road like Jack and never coming back (no more no more) sounds like...

August 29, 2022

Clean Transport

The Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Electrify Heavy-Duty Trucking

The Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA’s) incentives for heavy-duty electric trucks could not come at a better time. The United States has over 4 million...

August 25, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.