FritoLay’s Tesla Semi Megacharger Installation Will Charge Up To 100 Tesla Semis

FritoLay is reportedly installing the first Tesla Semi “Megacharger” at its delivery center in Modesto, California. The charging stations are being installed as part of the current facility’s expansion and will service up to 100 Tesla Semi trucks.

Currently, the company already has twelve 62.5 kilowatt ChargePoint stations for its electric box trucks and other EVs. The new Tesla Semi Megachargers will be installed next to the existing chargers. Drive Tesla Canada noted that the number of stations wasn’t noted in the site plan nor in a separate permit that specifically addressed the Tesla stations. The new installation will include a Tesla Megapack battery storage unit.

Although it’s not yet known what the Semi chargers will look like, Drive Tesla Canada noted that they could reach up to 1 megawatt (MW) in power per vehicle. Since the charging port on the Semi is different from the other Tesla models, it’s not known whether or not other Tesla models could use the Megachargers.

Earlier this year, FritoLay announced that it planned to cut fleet greenhouse gas emission in half while reducing its diesel usage by 78% at the California production site. In that press release, PepsiCo, which is the parent company of FritoLay, noted that it expected to deploy the 15 Tesla Semis later this year.