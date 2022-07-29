Connect with us

Tesla Semi on track video screenshot via Tesla

Clean Transport

Watch A Tesla Semi Truck With Cyber Rodeo Cowboy Art Accelerating On California Highway

Published

A Tesla Semi prototype in white color has been spotted again in California, but this time with some interesting art painted on its trailer and the cabin exterior.

The painting shows a cowboy riding a horse as it gallops with its head down — a superb piece of art that resonates with the culture of the wild west — especially Texas.

According to Tesla owners and enthusiasts who attended the Giga Texas Cyber Rodeo event back in April, this Tesla Semi cowboy painting was made especially for this event. Interestingly, Tesla has kept it months after the event — probably because it looks dashing.

Video of a Tesla Semi spotted accelerating on California Interstate 80 highway. Credits: u/brookhouser via Reddit.

This specific Tesla Semi prototype was traveling on the Interstate 80 highway westbound near the City of Colfax, California. Tesla Semi truck prototypes frequently travel between Giga Nevada and Fremont for testing and calibration purposes as we saw last year at the Tesla Fremont factory test track.

Since the first time Tesla Semi was unveiled back in November 2017, the automaker has tried multiple colors on it. Initially, it was 2 prototypes, one was black and the other was silver. Later on, Tesla tried the red color, then white, and white is the most prevalent as of now but has been painted for the first time like the Giga Berlin graffiti art.

Tesla also showed 4 Tesla Semi trucks in white color at the 1st Megacharger station at its Giga Nevada factory in one of the company’s press photos (below).

Image courtesy of Tesla

Because of its extra large battery pack, a Tesla Semi class-8 truck needs much more power to charge the battery compared to a normal Tesla electric vehicle, so the automaker invented the Megacharger stations.

Someone asked on Twitter how these trucks charge when they’re on long trips, and we replied to them in detail (read the tweet below).

Towards the end of 2021, Tesla announced that the automaker had started limited production of the Tesla Semi at Gigafactory Nevada. But we still have to see an official update of the trucks being delivered to a customer. Pepsi was the first in line in many (check the order tracker page).

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Written by Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla Oracle.

 
