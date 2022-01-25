Connect with us

Tesla Semi Megachargers Fully Installed At Giga Nevada

All four Tesla Semi Megachargers are fully installed at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada. Sawyer Merritt shared photos of the completed installation on Twitter and noted that the Megachargers will be able to charge at the rate of 1.5MW. He also added that around 210 Megapacks, worth around $291 million, were spotted.

The photos, Sawyer added, were drone shots taken by Twitter user @6463dc. He also shared that compared with photos from December, it seemed as if Tesla has been definitely shipping and delivering a lot of Megapacks.

In a private message on Twitter, Sawyer told me that a source of his said:

“A logistics company literally down the road ‘Lawson Drayage’ has cleared an entire area which might be a staging for transporting semi for delivery. Wild guess but they have a connection because they have some Supercharger equipment on property and have for a long time. They transport heavy things?

“Uploading now. Didn’t take any of the trucking place but will look the next couple of days. They moved where they had the Supercharger generator stuff and cleared it out and now all blocked off with cones. Having the Supercharger stuff shows a direct connection with Tesla. Think they do a lot of trucking with them.”

Tesla Semi Megachargers

Image courtesy of Sawyer Merritt. Used with permission.

The successful installations bode well for the long-awaited Tesla Semi. In November 2021, Pepsi’s CEO said that Pepsi was preparing for its first Tesla Semi truck delivery by the end of 2021, but we were pretty much forewarned by Elon Musk that it wasn’t going to happen.

However, Pepsi did receive a number of Tesla Megachargers at its Frito Lay warehouse and The Drive noted that it had begun installing them onsite. In addition, there have several reports that Pepsi is readying for the delivery of 15 Tesla Semis by the end of this month. Perhaps Tesla will share an update on Pepsi’s deliveries during the earnings call on the 26th.

 
