The Most Important Tesla Trademarks You Should Know

Earlier this month, more Tesla trademarks were filed. The quite broad range of items included microphones, headphones, earphones, digital audio players, sound transmitting apparatus, audio speakers, subwoofers, earpads for headphones, audio interfaces, audio equalizer apparatus, horns for loudspeakers, and megaphones. Such audio devices appeal to the senses while also reinforcing a driver’s visceral love of kinesthetics — the swing into the tight curve, the light vibration of acceleration — soon with even more elaborate soundworks, if these Tesla trademarks are any indication.

News of more Tesla trademarks is invigorating. While we know about the Solar Roof, Megapack, Austin and Berlin gigafactories, Tesla Semi, Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Robot, Full Self Driving, Superchargers, retail centers, or the smaller vehicle out of Shanghai, we who follow Tesla know that these are only the beginning.

Tesla’s business model has created disruptive growth in the last decade as it expanded to new enterprises, grabbed a stake in key infrastructure sectors, worked to decentralize power distribution, and offered alternatives to the monopolistic utility industry. Tesla’s end products are state-of-the-technological-art — all of which interconnect in a flywheel that incites consumer allegiance across multiple sectors and keeps those consumers coming back to Tesla for more.

Indeed, Tesla trademarks across multiple tech arenas transcend a legacy car company and, instead, speak to something far more diverse and revelatory.

Let’s check out some of what’s included on the extensive list of Tesla trademarks — both to refresh our memories as well as to examine the range and depth of business endeavors within the company’s business umbrella.

Tesla. The brand name is spelled out artistically in a series of stacked lines — meditative, serene, a bit stark. The style evokes a Japanese tea house, a place of gentle meditation. The brand name of “Tesla,” of course, is the most important of all Tesla trademarks. It extends outward into automobiles, structural parts, and financing, among others.

T. This is a drawing with word(s)/letter(s)/number(s) in stylized form. The mark consists of a stylized “T” design. The Tesla emblem — a bit reminiscent of the Batman dynasty, rising from a point in the earth, majestic and reaching beyond its restraints — is an iconic marker of the company. The same icon is used for another trademark representation — the company’s leasing of motor vehicles.

Tesla Motors. This is where it all started: electric automobiles, electric automobile parts, “namely, motors.”

T Tesla. This trademark is represented by a red rectangle with the name “Tesla” and the stylized “T” embossed in white letters. This trademark provides for maintenance and repair services for the company’s automobiles.

The Model S, Model 3, Model Y, and Model X (SEXY) each have their own trademark, as does the Tesla Roadster. As a whole, the catalog offers premium luxury, speed, safety, roominess, and a bit of sexual appeal thrown in. There are also separate Tesla trademarks for articles of clothing such as t-shirts, hats, headgear, sports hats, and caps.

Tesla, Inc. The trademark embraces the design and development of computer software for forecasting long, medium, and short-term energy generation, distribution, and use with econometric analysis of multiple variable factors involved in the production, distribution, use and supply of energy. Tesla has led the way to an electrical grid that is gradually becoming a more complex, decentralized web of small generating plants — many of them using renewable energy — and stationary storage facilities, collectively known as distributed (or dispatchable) energy resources (DERs).

Megacharger. Under this term comes the battery charger for the company’s electric vehicles and charging station services for its electric vehicles. Recent installations bode well for the long-awaited Tesla Semi.

Megapack. This trademark is designated for battery systems and devices comprised of inverters, switchgear, power controllers, and software for regulating energy cells and modules for use with the operation and performance of energy storage systems; energy storage systems comprised of battery modules and devices, photovoltaic cells and modules, capacitor cells and modules, or fuel cells and modules; thermal control and energy cooling and heating systems for energy storage comprised of battery modules and devices, photovoltaic cells and modules, capacitor cells and modules, or fuel cells and modules; wireless electric battery systems and devices comprised of battery modules and devices, photovoltaic cells and modules, capacitor cells and modules, or fuel cells and modules; and, software for regulating energy cells and modules for use with the operation and performance of energy storage systems. Wow! Tesla’s battery production advantage is evident as so many other automakers scramble to build factories and establish their own battery sources.

Tesla (solar). This trademark encompasses monitoring of solar panels and other equipment for use in converting solar energy into electricity to ensure proper functioning and programming for meeting electricity demands and usage goals; monitoring of efficiency, production levels and other performance data of solar panels and other equipment for use in converting solar energy into electricity.

Powerwall. Yowza! This trademark is so extensive! Musk has expressed that is has the potential to drive millions of sales annually. It includes all things wirelessly connected to electric battery apparatus — embedded firmware and software, storage and discharge of stored electricity for home residential use, monitoring, optimizing and regulating the storage and discharge of stored energy, installation, maintenance and repair and upgrading of remotely updateable computer software and firmware for the storage and discharge of stored electricity for stabilizing and meeting electricity demands and usage goals for home residential use.

Cybertruck. Land vehicles; electric vehicles, automobiles and trucks; trucks; pick-up trucks; automobiles; and structural parts “therefor.” There are many reasons why Tesla fans are anxiously awaiting updates on the Cybertruck. As the consummate overland vehicle, it will be quiet; have a vaulted truck bed and self-driving capability; able to be recharged with solar; offer multiple camp setup options; have a low center of gravity and high approach angle; and, be a giant power bank on wheels. When the Cybertruck arrived this week at Giga Texas, it made a bit of buzz on Facebook and Twitter — and on CleanTechnica.

Cyberquad. A whole series of designs and fonts encompasses all terrain vehicles, land vehicles, trucks, their structural parts, and representations like toys.

Giga Bier/Beer. While not as life altering as the various Tesla energy divisions, the beer trademark does offer a bit of lighthearted fun into the Master Plan.

If you’d like to review the legalese in the actual Tesla trademarks, check ’em out here.

