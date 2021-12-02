Connect with us

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer
Image courtesy Radio Flyer.

Surprise! Tesla Launches Electric Cyberquad For Kids

The all-electric Tesla Cyberquad is in production — sorta. This one, built by Radio Flyer, is just for kids!

The merry Musketeers at Tesla love to spring surprises on an unsuspecting public. This morning, if you go this Shop link on the company’s website, you will find a new product has been added overnight — the Tesla Cyberquad. It’s made for kids by the ride-on experts at Radio Flyer, but that won’t stop most adults from wanting to ride one!

Because it’s from Tesla, it’s battery electric, of course. The Cyberquad has a top speed of 10 miles per hour but can be limited to 5 mph for younger children (or inebriated adults). The Cyberquad for kids has a range of 15 miles thanks to “The Flight Speed” li-ion battery back that takes 5 hours to charge if the battery is fully depleted. Overall, the quad weighs just 122 pounds (thanks to a sturdy steel frame) and can be shipped anywhere in the 48 contiguous US states.

As for the price, MSRP is $1,900 — a bit higher than the 50 cc quads on Amazon, but significantly less than something like a Honda TRX90. Tesla says the Cyberquads will begin shipping in 2 to 4 weeks, which means that there’s no guarantee of delivery in time for Christmas. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try, though!  You can check out the full product description as it appears on the Tesla website, here …

On the move, courtesy Radio Flyer.

On the move, courtesy Radio Flyer.

pneumatic tires on Tesla Cyberquad for kids

Pneumatic tires on Cyberquad, courtesy Radio Flyer.

Get ready for any adventure with the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars. Powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a configurable top speed of 10 mph, Cyberquad for Kids is suitable for anyone 8-years old and up.”

For decades, automobile manufacturers have been promoting small battery electric ride-on toys shaped like their real products. From a marketing point of view, it’s best to establish brand identity early so those kids will buy an actual car from that manufacturer when they are old enough. Clearly, Tesla is hoping some of the kids who start out riding a Cyberquad will purchase a Cybertruck someday. That’s smart marketing. Although, judging by the number of reservations Tesla says it has for the Cybertruck, selling every one it can put together shouldn’t be a problem.

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids – by Radio Flyer

Source | Images: Radio Flyer, via Tesla.

 
Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

