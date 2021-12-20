Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
An aerial shot from earlier this year of the SK Battery America site in Commerce, Georgia, shows construction progress at the facilities. SK Innovation is building two plants at the Georgia site to make batteries for electric vehicles.

Batteries

13 New Electric Vehicle Battery Factories Planned in USA within Next 5 Years — Fact of the Week

Published

In addition to electric vehicle battery plants that are already in operation in the United States, 13 additional plants have been announced and are expected to be operational within the next 5 years. Of the 13 plants that are planned, 8 are joint ventures between automakers and battery manufacturers. Many of these new plants will be located in the Southeast or Midwest.

Note: TBD = to be determined. Sources: Crain Communications, Automotive News, “Battery plants in the works,” October 25, 2021, p. 8.

Courtesy of US Department of Energy.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Specs Revealed

The Ford F-150 Lightning will be available with two battery sizes and four trim levels. Here's more.

1 day ago
Volkswagen EV dealer training program Volkswagen EV dealer training program

Cars

Volkswagen Will Spend $20 Million To Get Its US Dealers EV Ready

Will spending millions on dealer training help VW push the e-mobility revolution along?

4 days ago

Autonomous Vehicles

10,000 Pounds Of Fresh Food Deliveries From Ford Autonomous Vehicle

The big dream with autonomous vehicles is vehicles that can drive by themselves anywhere. Most commonly, we think of “robotaxis.” However, there are various...

4 days ago
Volvo XC40 Recharge Battery Volvo XC40 Recharge Battery

Batteries

Volvo Cars & Northvolt Invest $3.3 Billion In R&D Center

Volvo is making moves that will give it full control over its future.

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.