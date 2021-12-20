13 New Electric Vehicle Battery Factories Planned in USA within Next 5 Years — Fact of the Week

In addition to electric vehicle battery plants that are already in operation in the United States, 13 additional plants have been announced and are expected to be operational within the next 5 years. Of the 13 plants that are planned, 8 are joint ventures between automakers and battery manufacturers. Many of these new plants will be located in the Southeast or Midwest.
Note: TBD = to be determined. Sources: Crain Communications, Automotive News, “Battery plants in the works,” October 25, 2021, p. 8.
Courtesy of US Department of Energy.
