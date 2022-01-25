Connect with us

Photo by Mira Shahan, Brendan Miles, CleanTechnica.

New Video Of Tesla Cybertruck Arriving At Giga Texas

The Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted arriving at Giga Texas, and it’s making a bit of buzz on Facebook and Twitter. It’s exciting to see the beautiful truck popping up, and although this isn’t the one I saw at AI Day, I think it’s really cool to see more videos of Tesla’s latest design updates of the Cybertruck.

Joe Tegtmeyer, who is part of the Quad Squad group of licensed drone pilots that have been documenting the daily progress of Tesla’s Giga Texas, shared new drone footage of the Tesla Cybertruck arriving at Giga Texas and re-shared a viral video of the Tesla Cybertruck that had been circulating around Facebook.

In the video description, Joe wrote:

“This is a short video that was posted on Facebook and is of the new Cybertruck prototype inside Giga Texas’s General Assembly structure shortly after it arrived. I caught the arrival via truck as my drone was flying over the west side of the building on Sunday afternoon, but I did not notice until post-editing. This video was originally shot in 720 resolution and posted on Facebook by an unknown author. The video was originally taken on someone’s smartphone, but I’ve tried to upscale to 4K.”

On the day before the video of the Cybertruck found its way to Facebook, Joe actually caught drone footage of the Cybertruck arriving at Giga Texas, and shared those photos on Twitter. You can watch his video here.

Joe’s video also captured footage of the Cyberwall construction preparation, a large array of solar panels on the roof of the General Assembly structure, and several Sedak large glass window panes being installed along the west side of the main entrance of the General Assembly.

He noted that it appears that this is part of Tesla’s financial results presentation on January 26. In response to that, Joshua Schimberg shared the Facebook group video but these had captions.

In the video, someone noted that it looked like you could put your produce in it — that it looks like a stainless steel refrigerator. Someone else noted that the Cybertruck wasn’t fully designed yet, that this was a concept. Another comment noted that it looked fragile. I disagree. If I see that monster of a beast coming at me 60 miles per hour, I’m getting out of the way. When I went to Tesla’s AI Day, I got to see the Cybertruck in person, and it’s quite stunning.

 
is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

