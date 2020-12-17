Disappointing Acura MDX, Green Hydrogen Funding, Solid-State Batteries — CleanTechnica Top 20

December 17th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

From a disappointing Acura MDX and Honda’s very slow move to electric vehicles, to a token $33 million in US Department of Energy funding for “green hydrogen,” to a rundown of recent solid-state battery news (and hype), below is a list of our 20 most popular stories last week.

CleanTechnica Exclusives/Originals

Before that list, though, I’ll bring some extra attention to some stories that were CleanTechnica exclusives or original analyses.

WOW. 340 Tesla’s in 10 seconds. Credit: Georgia Drone Pilots pic.twitter.com/rpJT0Uh1SF — Tesla Owners Atlanta (@TeslaAtlanta) December 13, 2020

Many thanks to the @timechols and the GA State Troopers for being a huge part of the Tesla Parade and escorting us pic.twitter.com/xnwlATjTdU — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) December 12, 2020

For starters, while some other news outlets covered the Tesla parade organized in Atlanta to raise money to stop child trafficking while also setting a new world record, Johnna Crider actually made the trip over the for CleanTechnica and had some great coverage. See: “Tesla Parade of 340 Cars Raises $8,197 to Rescue Trafficked Children.”

We published two parts of a three-part series on what’s holding back micromobility in US cities and what both micromobility companies and cities can do to improve the story.

We also published a superb, thorough article on 9 top electric vehicles coming in 2021, thanks to a guest author from Forth.

Another guest article, from a Siemens VP, was an in-depth review of the Porsche Taycan that concluded it is the best electric performance car on the market.

With the Nissan LEAF hitting 10 years and 500,000+ sales, I took a look at some of the ways the LEAF has evolved in that time as well as Nissan’s overall changes in the US market in the past year.

And this original analyses on small retail investors versus Wall Street analysts on the topic of Tesla [TSLA] was a fascinating read: Tesla [TSLA] Retail Investors Have An Advantage: Here’s Why (Part 1).

CleanTechnica Top 20

With those exclusives/originals out of the way, on to the list you really want to see — the top 20 articles on CleanTechnica last week!

See other CleanTechnica Top 20 articles for more 2020 highlights.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode