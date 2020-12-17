  
   

Published on December 17th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Disappointing Acura MDX, Green Hydrogen Funding, Solid-State Batteries — CleanTechnica Top 20

December 17th, 2020 by  

From a disappointing Acura MDX and Honda’s very slow move to electric vehicles, to a token $33 million in US Department of Energy funding for “green hydrogen,” to a rundown of recent solid-state battery news (and hype), below is a list of our 20 most popular stories last week.

CleanTechnica Exclusives/Originals

Before that list, though, I’ll bring some extra attention to some stories that were CleanTechnica exclusives or original analyses.

For starters, while some other news outlets covered the Tesla parade organized in Atlanta to raise money to stop child trafficking while also setting a new world record, Johnna Crider actually made the trip over the for CleanTechnica and had some great coverage. See: “Tesla Parade of 340 Cars Raises $8,197 to Rescue Trafficked Children.”

We published two parts of a three-part series on what’s holding back micromobility in US cities and what both micromobility companies and cities can do to improve the story.

We also published a superb, thorough article on 9 top electric vehicles coming in 2021, thanks to a guest author from Forth.

Another guest article, from a Siemens VP, was an in-depth review of the Porsche Taycan that concluded it is the best electric performance car on the market.

With the Nissan LEAF hitting 10 years and 500,000+ sales, I took a look at some of the ways the LEAF has evolved in that time as well as Nissan’s overall changes in the US market in the past year.

And this original analyses on small retail investors versus Wall Street analysts on the topic of Tesla [TSLA] was a fascinating read: Tesla [TSLA] Retail Investors Have An Advantage: Here’s Why (Part 1).

CleanTechnica Top 20

With those exclusives/originals out of the way, on to the list you really want to see — the top 20 articles on CleanTechnica last week!

  1. Honda Fumbles The Ball With The 2022 Acura MDX
  2. Department of Energy Puts $33 Million More into Green Hydrogen
  3. Solid State Batteries — They’re Everywhere! They’re Everywhere!
  4. My 2018 Nissan LEAF Is Falling Apart At 66,000 Miles
  5. US Offshore Wind Turbine Switcheroo Outsmarts The Smarty Pants
  6. 200 Years Later, Silver-Zinc Energy Storage Is Having Its Moment
  7. Mobile Solar Generator Trailers Being Auctioned Off Today
  8. Top 9 Electric Vehicles Coming to USA in 2021
  9. Bosch Steps Back From Nikola Investment
  10. Aptera Reveals Solar Calculator
  11. Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Micro Tiny Home for Homeless: Q&A With Alekz Londos (Part 4)
  12. We Learned A LOT About The Aptera Today
  13. Concern About Tesla Autopilot Is Sort Of Like Concern About Seatbelts
  14. 10 Electric Vehicles That Could Cross 100,000 Annual Sales In Europe
  15. Tesla Cybertruck–Inspired Micro Tiny Home For Homeless — It’s All About First Principles! (Part 3)
  16. 41.5 Gigawatt Hybrid Wind & Solar Power Park Planned In India
  17. Energica Developing Electric Jet Engines For Megayachts
  18. Meet The New Toyota Mirai: Same As The Old Mirai, Only Different
  19. Tesla Model Y May Account For ~70% Of US Tesla Sales
  20. The Biggest Constraint On E-Scooter & E-Bike Growth?

