Mobile Solar Generator Trailers Being Auctioned Off Today

December 8th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Well, this is a new one. A bankruptcy auction is taking place in which of hundreds of mobile solar generator trailers are being auctioned off for, well, the best price.

You can find the products and bid on them at BidIndustrial.com. The auctions are taking place in California, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

“It’s a shame because their product is excellent and really works,” said George Cunningham, BidIndustrial.com, LLC auctioneer and appraiser. “They really come in handy for construction work, disaster relief, and are a big hit among preppers.”

“This is a unique opportunity to buy one or several of these mobile solar generators at a fraction of the cost to build. You’ll no longer need to rely on the power company during blackouts or natural disasters,” said Cunningham.

The auctioning is all being done online. For more details, you can see specific auction dates and locations online at BidIndustrial.com.

It looks like an appealing opportunity. Anyone here jumping into the auctions?

The prices I’m seeing from glancing through some of the auctions are between a few thousand and several thousand dollars.

The auction stems from DC Solar going bankrupt. The Wikipedia page for DC Solar starts out like this: “DC Solar Solutions Inc., trading as DC Solar, was a Californian solar power supplier company. The company was shut down by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2018 after it turned out to be a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme.[1][2][3]” A July 2020 news release from The United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California starts out like this:

“Alan Hansen, 49, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to his participation in a massive fraud scheme through DC Solar, a solar energy company in Benicia formerly owned and operated by Jeff and Paulette Carpoff, that defrauded investors of approximately $1 billion, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

“Those losses resulted from investment transactions in solar energy hardware valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Hansen also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting money laundering. Hansen is the seventh person to plead guilty to federal criminal charges relating to the fraud scheme since October 2019. The Carpoffs pleaded guilty to their roles in the fraud conspiracy and other charges in January 2020.”

No matter where they came from, the mobile solar power generators do look quite nifty, and I imagine a lot of people could make good use of them.









