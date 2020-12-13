Tesla Parade of 340 Cars Raises $8,197 to Rescue Trafficked Children

December 13th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

A new Tesla record was set yesterday, and it helped children in need along the way. Although it is not official yet, the 340 Tesla vehicles that went on parade were the most in history — including a Roadster, a Model Y sponsored by Tesla, and many, many happy Tesla owners from all over the East Coast.

The event raised $8,197 to help stop human trafficking, but you can still donate to help them reach their $10,000 goal. (Note that even though on the donation page it says it’s over $6,359 was raised at this time, there were other donations in the form of checks and sales of merchandise such as t-shirts.)

WOW. 340 Tesla’s in 10 seconds. Credit: Georgia Drone Pilots pic.twitter.com/rpJT0Uh1SF — Tesla Owners Atlanta (@TeslaAtlanta) December 13, 2020

Many thanks to the @timechols and the GA State Troopers for being a huge part of the Tesla Parade and escorting us pic.twitter.com/xnwlATjTdU — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) December 12, 2020

I will say that it was very surreal seeing the GA 400 empty, but it was a thrilling experience being in the parade. By the way, Elon, we need a Parade Convoy Mode!

Tesla owners transformed the Marta park and ride into a service center lot 🤣 @TeslaAtlanta @elonmusk @nickwhoward pic.twitter.com/M5YIEHRbRM — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) December 12, 2020

A line of Teslas on GA-400 pic.twitter.com/NgNHTFUnTE — NICK HAS GRADUATED//Black Lives Matter (@nickwhoward) December 12, 2020

There was supposed to be a livestream, but due to too many people trying to tune in, there wasn’t enough bandwidth and many people had to rely either on Twitter or Instagram to get photos and videos of the event.

Watch out! The cops are here. pic.twitter.com/6aXWsaWI6v — TesLatino 🚀 a.k.a. Rafael and #FSDBeta Tester (@TesLatino) December 12, 2020

After the parade, we all met at the Westin, where my friend Hart Deer debuted his new song dedicated to the Tesla community and Elon Musk. The name of the song is “Elon.” The song is a series of riddles that only Elon Musk knows the answers to.

There were several speakers there, including Georgia Commissioner Tim Echols, who was responsible for securing the police escort and is also an EV advocate.

Nate Lewis, the vice president of Our Underground Railroad and Eliza Blue spoke. Eliza spoke about her experience being trafficked and surviving and why Elon Musk inspired her.

It was an awesome event to attend. I even got to sit in the driver seat of a Model Y and just get a feel for how it is to sit in the driver’s seat — I’ve never really experienced that before. I’ve sat in the driver’s seat of a conventional car before, but I’ve never really had any interest in driving or learning to drive before getting involved with the Tesla community.

Sitting in the drivers seat of any car feels weird. But loving the Model Y pic.twitter.com/ojfSPZ53Xz — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) December 12, 2020

That’s a lot of Tesla’s pic.twitter.com/HYmlZWLOLL — Tesla Owners Atlanta (@TeslaAtlanta) December 12, 2020

One thing I really appreciate, from Tesla as well as the community, is: My friend who came and volunteered his services as a musician needed help getting his gear back home, because his friend who dropped it and him off had to work late. So, the Tesla community helped us get all of the gear home, including Billy from the Tesla Avalon Center.

Many thanks to @Tesla Avalon for helping us get home—Hart had a lot of gear and his friend who dropped him off doesn’t get off work until late—so Hart gets to experience the Model Y that Tesla brought over😅—took 3 Tesla’s to get all the gear home. Ty @nickwhoward also 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5SH9KINgpI — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) December 12, 2020

Hart’s neighbors were quite astounded to see a fleet of Teslas in the subdivision. Naturally, they got to experience Summon.

Not only did this awesome community raise $8,197 to be donated to O.U.R. to help fight human trafficking, but we made history. A highway in a major city was shut down to promote electric vehicles and clean energy, and our voice was loud and certainly heard.

There is also a special message to Elon Musk from the official Miss Georgia of the United States as well as USOA Miss Teen Georgia and Miss Georgia USOA:

Hello to @elonmusk from Miss USOA Teen GA: Palyce Berrian,

Miss USOA GA: Maria Fernandez, and

Miss USOA GA: Nicole Mattison

👑✨ pic.twitter.com/JSU5EsCa4p — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) December 12, 2020











