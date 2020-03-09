Oz Police Check Out Tesla Model 3 … Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 Rollout … Model Y Interior Pics — #CleanTechnica Top 20

March 9th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y topped the charts on CleanTechnica last week, just as they’re expected to top the electric vehicle sales charts for years to come.

Another technology that hit the top 20 more than once last week — perovskite solar cells. Promising research on perovskites has been rolling in for years. Perhaps we’ll finally see some serious commercialization avenues form in the next year or two? Maybe? At least one company has its eyes set on that.

Clearly, the Model Y and Model 3 are hot topics for coronavirus-quarantined reading at the moment, as well as a few other Tesla topics and a sprinkling of the most exciting renewable energy news. We’ll see how things turn out in the coming week as the US and global economy continue to get hit by the coronavirus and Tesla fanfare rises with the nearly-here Model Y, Battery Day, Full Self Driving, and who knows what else?



