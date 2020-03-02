Tesla Model Y’s Generous Trunk Space, + Spy Videos

March 2nd, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Before getting to the article, here are 4 hot new videos and photos of the Tesla Model Y:

Tesla Model Y’s on a transport truck heading up 880 pic.twitter.com/rB3iRFaOaN — Sean Kormilo (@sckormilo) March 2, 2020

Model Y keeps looking better and better I'm not going to buy one but it looks great https://t.co/dwCvmSa2Cn — Third Row Podcast (@thirdrowtesla) March 1, 2020

Originally published on X Auto.

A rare photo of the Tesla Model Y trunk has emerged online that shows the huge cargo space that the compact electric SUV has to offer to its owners, who have already received confirmations for March deliveries from the Silicon Valley–based automaker.

Tesla has from the start claimed a 66 cubic feet (ft³) of luggage space of the Model Y. That is more than 4× the Tesla Model 3 cargo volume. Of course, this much baggage capacity would be achieved with the 3rd-row seats either down or not present and includes the frunk.

The Tesla Model Y being a hatchback also means it has a large opening for the trunk, which is again an advantage over the Model 3’s smaller trunk lid when it comes to storing and accessing the rear luggage area. The following Model Y trunk photo shows that huge opening. I also brightened the original photo a bit to see more clearly inside. Either the 3rd-row seats are flattened or are not installed in this prototype.

Looking closely at the picture above, I just noticed that even the 2nd-row seats are somewhat 40-20-40 split, and if I am not mistaken, the 2nd-row seats also seem to be foldable flat, providing another level of luggage area capacity. If the 2nd row is foldable like in the 5-seat Model X configuration, I am sure one or two people of a normal height can easily fit into that space and have a rest on long trips or while camping.





Tesla Model Y Spottings from Tesla Fremont

As Tesla is in full preparation for the start of deliveries next month and including Model Y numbers in Q1 2020 sales figures, a Tesla enthusiast went past the Fremont car factory and found the backyard full of Tesla Model Y and Model 3 frames, some “body in white” and some painted. He was also able to record a video of the Model Y being tested on the car factory’s campus test track, probably a Performance version of the Y.

Although Nicolae B. didn’t notice any delivery trucks loaded with Tesla Model Ys, according to a source at Tesla Owners of Massachusetts (@TeslaOwnersofMA/Twitter), the Performance variant of the Tesla Model Y is currently being produced in large numbers at the Fremont car factory and soon we will be able to witness the first deliveries of the Model Y Performance.

Today I drove around Tesla factory… here is what I saw… model Y (all performance) under production… in mix with X/S/3 , from what I noticed not big volume of Y , no Y on delivery trucks yet. @NYKChannel @thirdrowtesla @vincent13031925 @Model3Owners pic.twitter.com/hj1rccuOmm — Nicolae B. (@earthling_dream) February 23, 2020

Tesla Model Y being tested on the Fremont test track!!! #ModelY #TeslaModelYpic.twitter.com/ohPhIHv1bi — Tesla Model Y News (@ModelYNews) February 25, 2020





