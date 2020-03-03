Tesla Model Y Interior — Detailed Pictures Leaked At Last!

March 3rd, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

Yes, you are inside the Tesla Model Y interior, with the default black interior, looking at pictures that @mrleetesla posted on his Twitter account. We reckon that the Tesla Model Y interior is way more expansive than the Model 3 interior. It looks gorgeous. Tesla’s experience with the Model X SUV and Model 3 sedan has given us a masterpiece.

If we closely look at the door panels, part is Alcantara, no doubt about it. The center console and the center armrest are also in black, and in the above picture look wider than the one in the Model 3, but it might just be the camera angle.

The center console is also covered with a sheet and tape, so we cannot see if it has the same infamous black piano finish or a matte one. The piano finish has plagued Tesla Model 3 owners. It needs to be handled with caution — otherwise, it can be easily ruined. The best solution is to wrap it as soon as you can.

Musk is touting the Model Y as a 7-seater? Doesn't even look like a solid 5-seater…$TSLA $TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/gLFPdjRRSK — passthebeano (@passthebeano) March 2, 2020

New interesting stuff revealed by these pictures and confirmed by Mr. Lee is that the USB ports you see in the first picture above are actually USB-C (USB 3.1). The smaller Type-C connector can be plugged in there, like for your smartphone. Additionally, there are two 12-volt sockets in the back, which is actually one more than the Model 3.

The trunk of the Model Y, which we recently saw in another recently leaked photo, is confirmed to have a powered liftgate. Unfortunately, this Model Y production-intent unit did not have the 3rd-row seats, which we only saw in an early prototype vehicle.

Tesla has started alerting Model Y owners to get ready for delivery of their vehicles in March. The first ones to get their Y will be the ones who ordered the Performance variant. Next comes the AWD Model Y, and that should be it for now with a single assembly line. A good number of deliveries of Model Y SUVs is expected, as we recently witnessed production Model Y units piling up at the Tesla Fremont factory lot.

Additional pictures can be seen in the following tweets by the Model 3 owner, who happened to have the same blue color as the Model Y that he photographed the inside of.

Tesla Model Y’s on a transport truck heading up 880 pic.twitter.com/rB3iRFaOaN — Sean Kormilo (@sckormilo) March 2, 2020





