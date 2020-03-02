Tesla Fremont Factory Is Swarming With Model Y SUVs Ready For Delivery

March 2nd, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

Tesla Model Y production is in full swing at the Silicon Valley–based automaker’s Fremont, California, car factory. We have been witnessing a stockpile of Model Ys build up in new photos throughout the past several days. As Tesla has sent delivery emails to specific customers who should be expecting their deliveries in March, the company’s car lot seems to be getting full of the Model Y production SUVs.

Traditionally, the first ones to receive their Tesla Model Y SUVs will be Tesla employees, and then comes the turn of California residents. As West Coast demand is getting fulfilled, Tesla will begin shipping more vehicles to the East Coast asap.

Just last week we saw that Tesla was testing the Model Y Performance on its dedicated test track at the Fremont facility. Leaked photos also showed that body frames of the Model Ys had started to pile up. Now we see that the newly spotted vehicles seem almost ready for delivery. In the photos here and here, we see that the huge hatchback trunk door of several Model Y electric SUVs is opened, but the photographer was not able to get near the vehicles in order to take a close picture of the trunk space we earlier saw in a rare photo.

The above tweet shows the tire size of the Tesla Model Y with the 20″ Induction wheels is revealed in a closeup photo that reads “255/40 R20” — but the included wheels on the Model Y are 19″ Gemini, for which the tire size is still a mystery.

Tesla Model Y spottings have become a daily thing now, at least in California. Jay Yu saw the following beautiful Model Y in blue color and took a selfie with it. In this picture the Model Y looks like a midsized SUV. In the recent Model 3 visual comparison, it looked like a compact SUV. Tesla is still reluctant to release official dimensions of the Model Y even on the brink of deliveries. Tell us what you think about this policy by Tesla in the comments section below.

Just saw this new Model Y at the parking lot. It looks nice! Blue is a great color as well! #ModelY #YangGang @Tesla pic.twitter.com/TZR1blblqX — Jay Yu (@jayzilla711) February 29, 2020

Last but not least, as Elon Musk has expressed in the past, Tesla Model Y sales will probably be bigger than Model 3, S, and X combined. YouTube channel “Solving The Money Problem” shows us how it will happen in their video below.





