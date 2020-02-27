Tesla Model Y vs. Tesla Model 3 — Head-To-Head Photo Shows Their Size Comparison

February 27th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

A new picture of the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 emerged online that shows both cars head to head against each other. This gives us a clear idea of the side profile of both cars, their ride height, and how much bigger the Model Y is in terms of headroom, interior space, and easy entry into the vehicle.

As we can see in the picture above and the higher-resolution version below, the height of the Model Y is significantly more than the 3. Although at first, the cars might look the same from a distance, they are much different, as this view reveals. The higher seating position of the Y and larger doors make it far easier for taller people to enter and leave the Model Y compared to Model 3.

Camera angles, lens, and perspectives make it much harder to determine the exact size differences in inches or millimeters, and since both of these vehicles are sitting different distances from the parking line if we closely look at the picture, people and websites predicting size differences in numbers from looking at the photo are not helping anyone. Since it is only about a month or so when Tesla starts the Model Y deliveries, we will soon know the exact specs and will compare them with solid figures instead of wild guesses.

⚡ Model Y Sighting ⚡ 👀 the size comparison with the Model 3 In Concord, California pic.twitter.com/6Fuwxmiglv — JS Tesla (@jstesla) February 16, 2020

@JSTesla from Twitter took the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 side profile comparison picture and some other stunning photos as we see above while he visited Concord, California. He also shot the following video clip of the same Model Y leaving the same parking lot and a white Model 3 chasing it.

In earlier size comparison photos we saw a Tesla Model Y side-by-side with a Model 3 from the rearview — both cars were Supercharging at the Kettleman City Supercharger station. Much prior to that both cars were first seen side-by-side at a Supercharger station from the front angle.

Initially, Tesla stated that the Model Y will be 10% bigger than the Model 3, and we can clearly see it in the picture above. This has enabled the Model Y to have 3rd-row seats that we have got a few glimpses of from different sources.

#Tesla Model Y chased by the Model 3, what a game!https://t.co/isVfsTa2gA — Tesla Model Y News (@ModelYNews) February 20, 2020





