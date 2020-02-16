Published on February 16th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
10 “Worst Things” About Tesla Model 3 Ownership … Tesla Pollution Myth Debunked … Sony Electric Car — CleanTechnica Top 20
February 16th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
The most popular CleanTechnica articles in January were, as it turns out, led by a bit of an unusual post for us. While it was a genuine list of the “worst things” about owning a Tesla Model 3 (from my perspective), there are buckets of humor enveloping it all. Following that piece, Andy Miles had an article diving into “Tesla pollution” — highlighting in depth that it’s a myth that EVs create as much pollution as gasmobiles. Third among the top 20 of January? Sony’s electric car unveiling, showing yet again that humans are inspired by dreams and there’s a lot of enthusiasm for tech “outsiders” to jump into the auto arena.
For the rest of the top 20 stories from January, scroll down below and click through to the stories you missed that pique your interest or that you already read but you just want to read again! (There’s no shame in that.)
- 10 Worst Things About Owning A Tesla Model 3
- Is It True That A Tesla Creates More Pollution Than A Conventional Car? No!
- Sony Shocks — Announces Electric Car
- Making The Decision To Buy A Tesla: “It Was Very Scary To Me”
- Tesla’s Full Stack Disruption
- Tesla vs. BMW, Jaguar, Porsche — Worldwide Sales
- What You Should Know Before Signing Up For A Tesla Solarglass Roof
- That NHTSA Tesla “Sudden Unintended Acceleration” Petition? Created By A TSLA Short Seller Who Doesn’t Own A Tesla
- $3.6 Billion Energy Storage Project Rising From Ashes Of Coal Power Plant
- Some Stunning Perspective On The Australian Fires
- Entrepreneur Adds Mobile Service Station At Tesla Superchargers
- “Zombie” Solar Energy Storage System From 1980s Revived By Science
- New Coal-Killing Energy Storage Challenge Also Dings Natural Gas
- Mazda Electric SUV Will Drive Just Like Gasoline & Diesel Powered Cars
- 10 Best Things About Owning A Tesla Model 3
- Tesla Model 3 Shatters Records In Hot European Market — EV Sales Report
- Tesla Powerwall 2 Update — Nearly 2 Years Later
- Rolls-Royce Electric Airplane Unveiled & Ready To Race
- Is Tesla A Step Closer To The 1 Million-Mile Battery?
- The First Battery Breakthrough Story Of 2020 Comes From Nikola Motors. There Will Be Many More.
Want to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S, or Model X? Feel free to use my referral code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404. Or not. Always best to use the code of the owner who most helped you decide on a Tesla, imho.
You can also get a $250 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use for a referral code when putting down a reservation for a Cybertruck or Model Y.
Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.