10 “Worst Things” About Tesla Model 3 Ownership … Tesla Pollution Myth Debunked … Sony Electric Car — CleanTechnica Top 20

February 16th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The most popular CleanTechnica articles in January were, as it turns out, led by a bit of an unusual post for us. While it was a genuine list of the “worst things” about owning a Tesla Model 3 (from my perspective), there are buckets of humor enveloping it all. Following that piece, Andy Miles had an article diving into “Tesla pollution” — highlighting in depth that it’s a myth that EVs create as much pollution as gasmobiles. Third among the top 20 of January? Sony’s electric car unveiling, showing yet again that humans are inspired by dreams and there’s a lot of enthusiasm for tech “outsiders” to jump into the auto arena.

For the rest of the top 20 stories from January, scroll down below and click through to the stories you missed that pique your interest or that you already read but you just want to read again! (There’s no shame in that.)

