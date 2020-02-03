10 Worst & Best Things About Owning Tesla Model 3 … Tesla Alien Tech … Tesla Solarglass Roof Installation — #CleanTechnica Top 20

February 3rd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The most popular CleanTechnica stories last week included a top 10 list of the best things about owning a Tesla Model 3 and the worst things about owning a Tesla Model 3. (Many of the items on the lists relate to any EV, and almost all of them relate to any Tesla.) Another top story was Elon Musk’s comments in a recent interview that something akin to “alien technology” is coming. One more top story is a CleanTechnica original on getting Tesla Solarglass Roof installed. Scroll down to see the hottest news, reviews, and op-eds on CleanTechnica last week. As always, I also encourage you to check out our full list of original and exclusive content — some great originals make the top 20, some don’t.

There are three specific CleanTechnica originals that I want to highlight as well. For one, Loren McDonald got to interview GM President Mark Reuss regarding an entire GM factory switching over to production of fully electric vehicles only, among other matters. We also had a great article from Haydn Sonnad, cofounder of Tesloop, about the economics of a Tesla robotaxi — and much more. Lastly, I created a report I was pretty fond of regarding EV sales trends in the 4 countries with the highest plug-in share in the world.

It’s also obligatory that I remind you, if you appreciate the high volume of original content we put out there on cleantech topics, we’d appreciate it if you contribute $3, $5, or $1,000 a month to help us do what we do. Either way, thank you for reading!



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







