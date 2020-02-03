10 Worst & Best Things About Owning Tesla Model 3 … Tesla Alien Tech … Tesla Solarglass Roof Installation — #CleanTechnica Top 20

Published on February 3rd, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
February 3rd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
The most popular CleanTechnica stories last week included a top 10 list of the best things about owning a Tesla Model 3 and the worst things about owning a Tesla Model 3. (Many of the items on the lists relate to any EV, and almost all of them relate to any Tesla.) Another top story was Elon Musk’s comments in a recent interview that something akin to “alien technology” is coming. One more top story is a CleanTechnica original on getting Tesla Solarglass Roof installed. Scroll down to see the hottest news, reviews, and op-eds on CleanTechnica last week. As always, I also encourage you to check out our full list of original and exclusive content — some great originals make the top 20, some don’t.
- 10 Worst Things About Owning A Tesla Model 3 (CleanTechnica Review)
- Elon Musk: “Alien Technology” Is Coming
- What You Should Know Before Signing Up For A Tesla Solarglass Roof (CleanTechnica Review)
- Rolls-Royce Claims Its Latest Electric Airplane Battery Has The World’s Highest Energy Density
- 10 Best Things About Owning A Tesla Model 3 (CleanTechnica Review)
- Tesla Model 3 Shatters Records In Hot European Market — EV Sales Report (CleanTechnica Report)
- New Study In Canada Says EV Owners Will Not Buy ICE Again
- $64 Million Makes It Official: Renewable Hydrogen In, Natural Gas Out (Eventually)
- 2018 Nissan LEAF: 60,000 Mile Update (CleanTechnica Review)
- Tesla Autopilot Mystery Solved — HW3 Full Potential Soon To Be Unlocked
- Tesla vs. BMW, Jaguar, Porsche — Worldwide Sales (CleanTechnica Report)
- A Tesla Model 3 Goes From Rolled Aluminum To A Finished Vehicle In 48 Hours
- Tesla Model Y — Everything We Know So Far
- Poor Man’s Autopilot: Where Is The Outrage?
- Tesla’s Critics Are In Denial About Gigafactory 3’s Stamping Press
- Elon Musk: You should be failing. “If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”
- Shhh … Tesla Model Y Production Has Started
- YouTuber Speculates How Tesla’s Relentless Drive To Drive Down Costs Could Radically Reduce Transportation Costs
- Tweet Suggests Hardware Changes Coming For Tesla Model S & Model X
- Researchers In US & China Use Machine Learning To Make Better Solar Panels
There are three specific CleanTechnica originals that I want to highlight as well. For one, Loren McDonald got to interview GM President Mark Reuss regarding an entire GM factory switching over to production of fully electric vehicles only, among other matters. We also had a great article from Haydn Sonnad, cofounder of Tesloop, about the economics of a Tesla robotaxi — and much more. Lastly, I created a report I was pretty fond of regarding EV sales trends in the 4 countries with the highest plug-in share in the world.
