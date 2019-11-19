#1 cleantech news, reviews, & analysis site in world. Support our work today. The future is now.


Published on November 19th, 2019 | by Zachary Shahan

Off Grid: SunPower Solar Panels + Tesla Powerwalls … Boring Company + Pumped Hydro … Tesla Gigafactory Economies of Scale — CleanTechnica Top 20

November 19th, 2019 by  

The most popular CleanTechnica stories last week included fun content about an off-grid month with SunPower solar panels + Tesla Powerwalls, the just-beginning economies of scale Tesla is getting from its gigafactories, a pitch for Elon Musk’s The Boring Company getting into pumped hydro, Tesla dominating US electric vehicle sales, and much more. Scroll down for the headlines and click through to the ones that tickle your fancy!

  1. 3 Tesla Powerwalls + SunPower Solar = 33 Days “Off Grid” — CleanTechnica Interview
  2. Elon Musk Should Build Pumped Hydro With Tesla Energy, The Boring Co., & Coal Miners
  3. Tesla Gigafactory Economies of Scale Just Starting to Show in Tesla Financials
  4. The Sky Is Falling On Electric Car Sales In China. Should We Run & Tell The King?
  5. Tesla Model 3 = Most Efficient Car In America, & Mini Roadster 2.0 Scale Model Now Available
  6. How TSLAQ Got Played In China
  7. Teslas = 77.7% of US Electric Vehicle Sales
  8. Tesla Tip: How To Get Latest Software Update Immediately
  9. Leading US Solar Panel Maker Stops Making Solar Panels (But Not In US)
  10. GE Signs 715 Megawatt Wind Deal In China, Puts World’s Most Powerful Wind Turbine Into Service
  11. Renewable Energy Gives Farmers Another Reason To Love It
  12. What Is Bright Yellow, Weighs 826 Tons, & Makes Electricity From Ocean Waves?
  13. Tesla Inside Out — Tesla History From 7-Year Insider
  14. Tesla Critics Don’t Understand (Or Just Ignore) Tesla’s Mission
  15. Elon’s Message To Einhorn: Come Over
  16. Tesla Bull Talks Tesla’s Big Competitive Moat
  17. Tesla Model X Was Set On Fire In Germany (But Don’t Jump To Conclusions)
  18. Australian Grid Hits 50% Renewables For First Time
  19. Ford Mustang GT Burned By Tesla Model 3 SR+ (Video)
  20. Hyundai & Kia Roll Out Meh Electric Vehicle News ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Have any favorites not on the list? 
 
