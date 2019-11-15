How TSLAQ Got Played In China

November 15th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

TSLAQ got played in China. It seems that the forces against Tesla are not that brilliant after all. Not only do they believe the lies they make up (never advisable), but they are apparently just gullible when it comes to anything potentially negative about Tesla. All one has to do is create a new Twitter account and tweet anti-Tesla stuff and they are in. Our favorite Tesla Gigafisherman, Chao Zhou, put this theory to the test — although, he may have done so without knowing it.

Imagine, you’re on Twitter and your tweets are suddenly well received by a group of people who convince you that they are fighting a great big evil.

However, as time passes you realize the people in this group are not as great as you thought they were. Yes, they helped raise funds for your gear and a few other things, but when it comes to realizing wrong from right, people with morals will truly grasp when colleagues are on the wrong side and will gravitate towards the side they belong to.

The result: the same people who called themselves your friends are suddenly mocking you, ignoring you, and treating you as if you are an enemy because you followed your heart and the facts. In truth, it has nothing to do with you — they just realize that they can no longer use you.

Here’s the story: In January of 2019, Chao started documenting the construction of the Gigafactory 3 in China. TSLAQ befriended him and welcomed him. Apparently, they fully believed that Chao was their ticket to proving that a certain reporter who talked about a mud field in China was right.

February 1/2: Excited about his new friends, @realChaoZhou started also using their $TSLAQ tag and the compliments kept coming. pic.twitter.com/1jGGBbYaTL — The Short Shorts Historian (@TeslaHistorian) November 14, 2019

In February, Chao was excited about his new friends and joined them in using the popular tag $TSLAQ, perhaps not knowing just how manipulative these people truly are. It seemed like the beginnings of a beautiful relationship — but one that would sour faster than frozen milk on a Baton Rouge sidewalk in mid-September.

March 1/3: In early March @realChaoZhou was still getting meet up invites and love from $TSLAQ. Even though he announced he would be buying $TSLA stock. pic.twitter.com/Ms2lBYGC7E — The Short Shorts Historian (@TeslaHistorian) November 14, 2019

“We believe you and appreciate what you are doing. Thank you,” a TSLAQ representative responded to Chao, even after he decided to purchase Tesla stock in March. Perhaps they didn’t realize that Chao wasn’t going to short the stock, but hold it. They donated to Chao to help him get better gear, but at the same time, some were starting to become suspicious.

March 3/3: Seeing progress in GF3 and hearing @realChaoZhou speak good things about $TSLA was the turning point for $TSLAQ. pic.twitter.com/Oifmay7qni — The Short Shorts Historian (@TeslaHistorian) November 14, 2019

The accusations ranged from Zhou being a plant by Tesla to fool TSLAQ to just pure outright hatred. Some pleaded with him and some tried to guilt-trip him, claiming that he just became one of the millions that “invested in a dream.” The truth is, when one invests in a dream, that dream has a better chance at coming true. By April, members in the TSLAQ community were completely ignoring him or mocking him.

May: In May $TSLAQ kept spiking the ball as $TSLA stock price was crashing. pic.twitter.com/DLJsqiLyNK — The Short Shorts Historian (@TeslaHistorian) November 14, 2019

FROM GIGAFRIEND TO GIGAFOE The story of @realChaoZhou and $TSLAQ. pic.twitter.com/0nMRWWgSj4 — The Short Shorts Historian (@TeslaHistorian) November 14, 2019

It only seemed to get worse by May, as they upped the ante while the stock seemed to tank. They mocked his losses, claimed that SpaceX landing rockets on barges wouldn’t help. They were rubbing his face in the dirt while spitting on him — metaphorically, not literally. And as they did this, something else happened.

After May $TSLAQ was mostly ignoring @realChaoZhou as the Mudfactory turned out to be the real deal. He had served his purpose and could not benefit the #DumDums anymore. The official blocking came in August. Welcome to the block list, Gigafisherman!😊 pic.twitter.com/oXF2kw0PA2 — The Short Shorts Historian (@TeslaHistorian) November 14, 2019

The mud field was transforming into something beautiful. There were new people discovering Chao and seeing how TSLAQ was treating him, they stepped in and gave him support. This is how the Tesla community is. Unlike those who manipulate others to do their bidding, the Tesla community is like a warm embrace from a long lost friend — speaking of my own personal experiences in that regard.

To be honest, I had no idea that Chao was first discovered by TSLAQ — I honestly didn’t pay that much attention. Back in May, I was still working at my other, very demanding job, which needed all of my focus. Obviously, I am no longer at that job and am still playing catchup.

In August, Chao was finally added to the notorious TSLAQ block list, with thousands of us who support and believe in Tesla on that list. Welcome, Chao. Always follow your heart and be true to yourself. You will never lose if you do this. Chao, you are like us — we are everyday people who believe in the dreams of others and who help them realize their dreams as they transform into reality. The dreams are small or large.

When I was in high school, my career choice was to be a journalist. However, I gave up on that dream after I graduated. I went straight into the workforce and took care of my mother. I always had a passion for writing and was told by several teachers I had a gift — but I didn’t even have the funds for college.

Today, I may not be a globe-trotting journalist reporting on the hottest stories around the world, but I am here at home with a kitten snoozing on my shoulder and music blasting. I am writing in a way that helps others — at least, that is my intent. My dream came true. The Tesla community helped me realize this. No matter how dire a situation may seem, when we focus on our dreams, they will come to pass. This is the basic law of attraction in action. Chao sought to capture the truth. He did.

100 years from now there will be classes in schools talking about Tesla’s rise. Many of the videos used in these classes will be those that Chao took.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







