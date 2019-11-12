#1 cleantech news, reviews, & analysis site in world. Support our work today. The future is now.


Cars

Published on November 12th, 2019 | by Paul Fosse

0

Tesla Tip: How To Get Latest Software Update Immediately

November 12th, 2019 by  

Photo from my Model 3

It seems like every time I post about a new feature that I downloaded to my Model 3, there are a host of people who are happy about the feature, but an equal number who are jealous that I have the new feature and they don’t. I remember reading the tip years ago that if you hung around the service center and connected to their WiFi, you would get the latest update. Of course you can call service and request it, but they are very busy and I don’t encourage you to do that unless you are having a real issue.

Yesterday, a Twitter user named Zack reported (thanks for the head’s up Sofiaan!) that he discovered a way to get your update faster than just waiting and waiting and waiting. You just go to the Software menu and either hold down the “Advanced” slider or press it 5 times. Then it starts downloading! I couldn’t test it because I just got an update last night. Actually, I did test it, but it didn’t do anything, since I’m completely up to date.

I’ve seen some reports that it doesn’t work on the Model S or X, so this might only work on the Model 3. Let us know if it works for you!

If you decide to order a Tesla, order soon, since they may sell out soon for those wanting to get delivery this year and still get the $1,875 US federal tax credit. Use my Tesla referral link to get 1,000 miles of free Supercharging on a Tesla Model S, Model X, or Model 3 (you can’t use it on the Model Y yet). Now good for $100 off on solar, too! Here’s the link: https://ts.la/paul92237  
 
Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.

Home Efficiency




Tags: , , , , ,


About the Author

A Software engineer for over 30 years, first developing EDI software, then developing data warehouse systems. Along the way, I've also had the chance to help start a software consulting firm and do portfolio management. In 2010, I took an interest in electric cars because gas was getting expensive. In 2015, I started reading CleanTechnica and took an interest in solar, mainly because it was a threat to my oil and gas investments. Follow me on Twitter @atj721 Tesla investor. Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/paul92237


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2019   Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc.



Back to Top ↑