Tesla Tip: How To Get Latest Software Update Immediately

November 12th, 2019 by Paul Fosse

It seems like every time I post about a new feature that I downloaded to my Model 3, there are a host of people who are happy about the feature, but an equal number who are jealous that I have the new feature and they don’t. I remember reading the tip years ago that if you hung around the service center and connected to their WiFi, you would get the latest update. Of course you can call service and request it, but they are very busy and I don’t encourage you to do that unless you are having a real issue.

Yesterday, a Twitter user named Zack reported (thanks for the head’s up Sofiaan!) that he discovered a way to get your update faster than just waiting and waiting and waiting. You just go to the Software menu and either hold down the “Advanced” slider or press it 5 times. Then it starts downloading! I couldn’t test it because I just got an update last night. Actually, I did test it, but it didn’t do anything, since I’m completely up to date.

Just found a new TESLATIP for an update! If you press advanced 5 times in the software menu it checks for updates then it works. Had 3 friends and me test it, all worked first try. pic.twitter.com/Oczb7FRo4P — Zack (@BLKMDL3) November 12, 2019

I’ve seen some reports that it doesn’t work on the Model S or X, so this might only work on the Model 3. Let us know if it works for you!

If you decide to order a Tesla, order soon, since they may sell out soon for those wanting to get delivery this year and still get the $1,875 US federal tax credit.



