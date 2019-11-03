#1 cleantech news, reviews, & analysis site in world. Support our work today. The future is now.


Published on November 3rd, 2019 | by Zachary Shahan

Electric Mazda … Porsche vs. Tesla Launchonanza … Gold-Free Perovskite Solar — CleanTechnica Top 20

November 3rd, 2019 by  

Mazda? Mazda? A possibly lame-ass electrification effort from Mazda? Yes, apparently, that was somehow our most popular article of the week last week here on CleanTechnica. Will more than 100,000 people consider — let alone buy — the electric Mazda? I doubt it! But they’ll read about it. (Granted, Tina’s headline must have been part of the appeal, and I did think from the headline the car was going to be edible in some way.)

A forming rivalry between Tesla and Porsche took the silver spot in this week’s eyeball competition. I’ll admit that I care very little — close to zero — for the launchopalooza competition. (Last I checked, I have never needed to launch a car 27 times in a row in a very short period of time.) However, I understand the concern: it appears that Porsche is trying to say Tesla doesn’t have what it takes to be a real richman’s race car. Tesla fans, meanwhile, are saying Porsche cheated and Tesla is still #1, or at least will be again soon. Honestly, the whole debate makes me a bit dizzy, but I’ve never been one for car racing anyway. I’ll stick to my total cost of ownership and Smart Summon stories.

The bronze medalist went to perovskite solar cells that … don’t need gold. Well, that one’s appropriate, isn’t it?

Mazda MX-30 electric SUV

Image courtesy Mazda

Here’s the full list of the 20 most popular stories on CleanTechnica last week:

  1. Mazda Makes An Electric Vehicle So Tasty You Can Eat It
  2. Porsche Boasting Error — Tesla Model 3 Crushes 27 Repeated Launches To 200 km/h
  3. No-Gold Perovskite Solar Cells Aim A Dagger At The Heart Of Fossil Fuels
  4. Tesla Is Selling Powerwalls Almost At Cost In California
  5. It’s About More Than The Tesla [TSLA] Short Burn
  6. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Says Company May Purchase Technology From Tesla
  7. Porsche Taycan Turbo S Beats Tesla Model S P100D In 0–100 km/h & 0–250 km/h Acceleration Times
  8. Did Elon Musk Leave Twitter Because A Helpful, Popular Supporter Was Banned?
  9. Solar Powered Nissan Leaf — Video Update!
  10. World’s Largest Storage Battery — 2.5 GWh — To Replace Gas Peaker Plants In Queens
  11. A Tesla Model 3 At 100,000 Miles — CleanTechnica Interview
  12. UK Man Invents Aluminum-Air Battery In His Garage
  13. Tesla Is Starving USA Market In Favor Of EU & East Asia
  14. Tesla Model 3 Breaks Records In Hot Market — Europe EV Sales Report
  15. Tesla & The Illusion of Masculinity
  16. No, You Don’t Have To Worry About Emissions From SpaceX’s Mars Rocket
  17. Everything You Need To Know About Version 3 Of Tesla’s New Solarglass Roof Tiles
  18. Is Top Gear Misrepresenting 2019 Tesla Model S Performance, Using Results From 2017?
  19. Tesla Model X Drives Through Flood Like A Boss
  20. Ferrari Legend Dario Benuzzi Praises Tesla Model 3

 
 
