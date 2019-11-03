Published on November 3rd, 2019 | by Zachary Shahan0
Electric Mazda … Porsche vs. Tesla Launchonanza … Gold-Free Perovskite Solar — CleanTechnica Top 20
November 3rd, 2019 by Zachary Shahan
Mazda? Mazda? A possibly lame-ass electrification effort from Mazda? Yes, apparently, that was somehow our most popular article of the week last week here on CleanTechnica. Will more than 100,000 people consider — let alone buy — the electric Mazda? I doubt it! But they’ll read about it. (Granted, Tina’s headline must have been part of the appeal, and I did think from the headline the car was going to be edible in some way.)
A forming rivalry between Tesla and Porsche took the silver spot in this week’s eyeball competition. I’ll admit that I care very little — close to zero — for the launchopalooza competition. (Last I checked, I have never needed to launch a car 27 times in a row in a very short period of time.) However, I understand the concern: it appears that Porsche is trying to say Tesla doesn’t have what it takes to be a real richman’s race car. Tesla fans, meanwhile, are saying Porsche cheated and Tesla is still #1, or at least will be again soon. Honestly, the whole debate makes me a bit dizzy, but I’ve never been one for car racing anyway. I’ll stick to my total cost of ownership and Smart Summon stories.
The bronze medalist went to perovskite solar cells that … don’t need gold. Well, that one’s appropriate, isn’t it?
Here’s the full list of the 20 most popular stories on CleanTechnica last week:
- Mazda Makes An Electric Vehicle So Tasty You Can Eat It
- Porsche Boasting Error — Tesla Model 3 Crushes 27 Repeated Launches To 200 km/h
- No-Gold Perovskite Solar Cells Aim A Dagger At The Heart Of Fossil Fuels
- Tesla Is Selling Powerwalls Almost At Cost In California
- It’s About More Than The Tesla [TSLA] Short Burn
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Says Company May Purchase Technology From Tesla
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S Beats Tesla Model S P100D In 0–100 km/h & 0–250 km/h Acceleration Times
- Did Elon Musk Leave Twitter Because A Helpful, Popular Supporter Was Banned?
- Solar Powered Nissan Leaf — Video Update!
- World’s Largest Storage Battery — 2.5 GWh — To Replace Gas Peaker Plants In Queens
- A Tesla Model 3 At 100,000 Miles — CleanTechnica Interview
- UK Man Invents Aluminum-Air Battery In His Garage
- Tesla Is Starving USA Market In Favor Of EU & East Asia
- Tesla Model 3 Breaks Records In Hot Market — Europe EV Sales Report
- Tesla & The Illusion of Masculinity
- No, You Don’t Have To Worry About Emissions From SpaceX’s Mars Rocket
- Everything You Need To Know About Version 3 Of Tesla’s New Solarglass Roof Tiles
- Is Top Gear Misrepresenting 2019 Tesla Model S Performance, Using Results From 2017?
- Tesla Model X Drives Through Flood Like A Boss
- Ferrari Legend Dario Benuzzi Praises Tesla Model 3
