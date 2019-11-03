Electric Mazda … Porsche vs. Tesla Launchonanza … Gold-Free Perovskite Solar — CleanTechnica Top 20

November 3rd, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

Mazda? Mazda? A possibly lame-ass electrification effort from Mazda? Yes, apparently, that was somehow our most popular article of the week last week here on CleanTechnica. Will more than 100,000 people consider — let alone buy — the electric Mazda? I doubt it! But they’ll read about it. (Granted, Tina’s headline must have been part of the appeal, and I did think from the headline the car was going to be edible in some way.)

A forming rivalry between Tesla and Porsche took the silver spot in this week’s eyeball competition. I’ll admit that I care very little — close to zero — for the launchopalooza competition. (Last I checked, I have never needed to launch a car 27 times in a row in a very short period of time.) However, I understand the concern: it appears that Porsche is trying to say Tesla doesn’t have what it takes to be a real richman’s race car. Tesla fans, meanwhile, are saying Porsche cheated and Tesla is still #1, or at least will be again soon. Honestly, the whole debate makes me a bit dizzy, but I’ve never been one for car racing anyway. I’ll stick to my total cost of ownership and Smart Summon stories.

The bronze medalist went to perovskite solar cells that … don’t need gold. Well, that one’s appropriate, isn’t it?

Here’s the full list of the 20 most popular stories on CleanTechnica last week:





